Amager Beach Park Amager Strandvej

Windpower! Copenhagen (and Denmark) are famous for being incredibly environmentally friendly. Windmills play a huge role in making that possible.



One of the best places to see the large windmills installed just off Copenhagen's coast is from the beach at Amager Beach Park. I find that the fact that they are marine windmills makes them even cooler and more fascinating than those installed on land.