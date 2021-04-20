Il Senso
Gothersgade 87, 1123 København, Denmark
| +45 33 12 87 19
Wine and Tasty MealsMore than just a wine bar, this is also a vibrant Italian restaurant dedicated to the senses.
The restaurant is located right across from Kongens Have (the King's Garden) in central Copenhagen. Well aware of this fact, they have an innovative take-away option for those interested in picnicking in the park.
The restaurant received an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator in 2011, 2012, and 2013.
Photo: Il Senso