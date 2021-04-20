Charlottenlund Beach Park

One of Copenhagen's best-unknown parks

You can access the park by taking the train from the city center, or the 1A bus. The park is home to a small campground cafe, camp ground, ice cream stand, and restaurant. It also has a number of historic buildings in the forested part, a historic military fort from the 1800s, and a lovely little beach with sea-front walk.



It's worth a visit year-round, but particularly lovely in late spring, summer, and early fall.