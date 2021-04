Old Artillery, a Fortress, a Palace, and the Beach

Situated in the suburbs just outside Copenhagen , Charlottenlund Beach Park is a small oasis in one of Denmark's wealthiest areas.The old fortress retains several naval artillery batteries in a space that has been converted to a park and overlooks a small, but beautiful, Danish beach. Just behind the park you can head into the park itself, which is a richly forested area that is absolutely stunning in fall.Head to the nearby Charlottenlund Palace, built by Christian the VI in 1733, as part of your stroll through the park. There's also a lovely cafe down by the beach which is open to visitors and offers a view over the water.