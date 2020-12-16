The Best of New South Wales
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
New South Wales is much more than just Sydney. Venture out to the mountainous western side of the state and the stunning coastline north of the famous city.
Save Place
1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
There is no place in the whole of Australia more laid back than Byron Bay, a once sleepy town on the New South Wales coast that now hosts yearly blues festivals. Arts Factory Backpackers Lodge is an extension of the vibe found throughout the town....
Save Place
2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
Save Place
Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
Save Place
107 The Scenic Rd, Killcare Heights NSW 2257, Australia
A day trip from Sydney to Stefano Manfredi’s restaurant in the Central Coast national park, Manfredi at Bells, is worth the drive. The restaurant is sophisticated, with a casual coastal tilt. There's blue-and-white-striped awnings and starched...
Save Place
571 Woollamia Rd, Woollamia NSW 2540, Australia
Featuring unique accommodations in luxury tents in Jervis Bay, Paperbark Camp is the epitome of the burgeoning trend of glamping. Set in the bush south of Sydney, this gorgeous place offers hot showers, good linen, and a near-solid roof over your...
Save Place
4655 Jenolan Caves Rd, Jenolan NSW 2790, Australia
Jenolan Caves offers guided tours through 11 cave systems, with many more caves still to be explored. The well-developed tours include caves with secure walkways, railings, and ample mood lighting (when necessary). Lodging and a variety of dining...
Save Place
Nimbin NSW 2480, Australia
A small town in rural New South Wales was transformed into the country's answer to Woodstock in 1973 for their Aquarius Festival. Surrounded by national parks and areas significant to the local Aboriginal tribes, Nimbin has a "loose" policy on...
Save Place
Newcastle NSW, Australia
Take the train less than two hours north of Sydney for a relaxing weekend in Newcastle, a town of historic pubs, welcoming cafes, and beautiful beaches. A visit to the oddly named Bogey Hole is a quintessential Newcastle experience, as you can...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25