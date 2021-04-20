Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Arts Factory Backpackers Lodge

1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
Website
| +61 2 6685 7709
Hippie Getaway in Byron Bay Byron Bay Australia
Check Availability >

Hippie Getaway in Byron Bay

There is no place in the whole of Australia more laid back than Byron Bay, a once sleepy town on the New South Wales coast that now hosts yearly blues festivals. Arts Factory Backpackers Lodge is an extension of the vibe found throughout the town. Tucked behind the main drag on a long unpaved road, I was warned that I should bring mosquito spray, which I was soon glad to have.

The backpacker haven is one of the most unique hostels you'll find, as there are dozens of types of rooms, including tents, teepees, and even your standard dorm bunks. Amenities include a pool, courtesy shuttle, free yoga classes, laundry, kitchen and a cafe.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points