Arts Factory Backpackers Lodge
1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
| +61 2 6685 7709
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Hippie Getaway in Byron BayThere is no place in the whole of Australia more laid back than Byron Bay, a once sleepy town on the New South Wales coast that now hosts yearly blues festivals. Arts Factory Backpackers Lodge is an extension of the vibe found throughout the town. Tucked behind the main drag on a long unpaved road, I was warned that I should bring mosquito spray, which I was soon glad to have.
The backpacker haven is one of the most unique hostels you'll find, as there are dozens of types of rooms, including tents, teepees, and even your standard dorm bunks. Amenities include a pool, courtesy shuttle, free yoga classes, laundry, kitchen and a cafe.