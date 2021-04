Newcastle's Respite from City Life

Take the train less than two hours north of Sydney for a relaxing weekend in Newcastle, a town of historic pubs, welcoming cafes, and beautiful beaches. A visit to the oddly named Bogey Hole is a quintessential Newcastle experience, as you can swim in the rock pool on the ocean carved by the convicts that populated the area. Known also as the Commandant's Baths, it was constructed for the Commandant of Newcastle's personal use in 1820.