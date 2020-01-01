The Best Hotels in Chicago
Whether you’re visiting Chicago to see Millennium Park and Navy Pier, tour the Art Institute of Chicago, or just eat a bunch of hot dogs and deep-dish pizza, there’s a stay to suit your needs. Choose from a luxury hotel with views of Lake Michigan, a boutique property on the Magnificent Mile, or a historic spot just off Michigan Avenue and you’ll have the perfect base for exploring all the Windy City has to offer.
12 Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60604, USA
Hyatt heir John Pritzker spared no expense repurposing the 1893 home of the Chicago Athletic Association into one of the city’s most original, not to mention best located, boutique hotels. Local architects Hartshorne Plunkard retained the...
19 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Walk into the Freehand, a remodeled 1920s dive, and you’ll think it’s a millennial fantasy boutique hotel with its artisanal cocktail and coffee bars, and intensely curated wood-paneled clubhouse lounge filled with leather chairs, blue...
455 N Park Dr, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
This purpose-built luxury high-rise hotel has 400 rooms in all, with natural light spilling through floor-to-ceiling windows onto modern, clean-lined furnishings done in ivory and gray tones. Higher floors offer spectacular...
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
In 2011, one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, Longman & Eagle, expanded into an inn with the creation of six rooms. The owners, two of whom run the music venue Empty Bottle, built and outfitted the whole place. Each of the rooms is...
800 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The Park Hyatt Chicago, facing ever stiffer competition from newer luxury hotel entries in the Magnificent Mile orbit, nevertheless remains a great choice for families because of the central location optimizing sightseeing and kid-heaven treats....
113 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
The skeleton of the new Chicago Soho House once belonged to a belt factory—and though the space has been luxuriously renovated and fit with plush leather chairs, over 250 pieces of art, chandeliers, and beds with Egyptian cotton sheets, the...
1411 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615, USA
Why we love it: A boutique stay that immerses guests in the pleasures of Hyde Park
The Highlights:
- A unique location away from the Mag Mile strip
- Thoughtful decor that pays homage to Hyde Park’s storied past
- Record players and...
200 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Why we love it: A hip hotel where London style meets Midwestern hospitality
The Highlights:
- A prime location in one of Chicago’s most of-the-moment neighborhoods
- Three vibrant dining outlets from acclaimed local chefs
- A rooftop pool with...
The Highlights:
- A prime location in one of Chicago’s most of-the-moment neighborhoods
- Three vibrant dining outlets from acclaimed local chefs
- A rooftop pool with...
330 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
21 E Bellevue Pl, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Thompson Chicago, housed in a contemporary high-rise in the heart of the Gold Coast luxury dining and shopping scene, was overhauled in 2013 by British designer Tara Bernerd. It offers a winning combination of modern-retro style, a...
203 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Virgin opened its first U.S. hotel in a 26-story, 1920s art deco tower. Originally a Chicago bank, the building’s high-ceilinged, second-floor hall has been transformed into the Commons Club, a socializing spot divided into a lounge, dining...
11 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
When the Waldorf Astoria took over the swank Elysian Hotel in 2012, it preserved the sumptuous room decor, the 14,000-square-foot spa, and the Greek Classicism–meets–French 1920s aesthetic. Located on the first 27 floors of a 60-story...
1331 N Wicker Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
On a quiet residential street one block from the popular vintage shops, bars, and restaurants of Milwaukee Avenue, the Wicker Park Inn is one of the best values in Chicago, attracting an eclectic clientele of older couples, families who book the...
