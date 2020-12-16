The 15 Best Places To Go Snorkeling Around the World
Collected by David Brodie
These world-class snorkeling spots lie just off the shores of pristine white sand beaches and boast colorful coral gardens filled with diverse marine life. If you’re yearning to swim among tropical fish, manta rays, nurse sharks, and more, read this list of must-visit snorkeling destinations around the world.
Ningaloo WA 6701, Australia
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is, of course, world famous, but there's some impressive snorkeling and diving on the west coast of the country, too. Not far from Exmouth, Ningaloo Marine Park was named a World Heritage Site in 2011. The protected...
Koror, Palau
Over 10,000 years ago, as the last ice age ended, sea levels rose and filled depressions in Palau’s limestone islands, which became inland marine lakes. There are around seventy of these lakes in Palau, defined by their salinity, and also their...
San Blas Islands, Panama
A visit to the incredible 365-island archipelago (also called the San Blas Islands) within the communal lands of the Guna Yala indigenous nation provides some extraordinary seaside experiences. The islands making up the outer archipelago...
Little Cayman, Cayman Islands
Despite its size (10 square miles) and population (fewer than 170 permanent residents), Little Cayman enjoys a worldwide reputation among serious divers. The island is renowned for its exceptional underwater visibility and vertigo-inducing walls,...
161 Dolphin Trail Long Caye, Lighthouse Reef, Belize
One of three atolls in Belize, Lighthouse Reef Atoll is blessed with a handful of the most prized natural sights along the Belize Barrier Reef. The Great Blue Hole attracts divers eager to add a notch to their diving belt by exploring an...
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
Gardner Bay is a beloved snorkeling spot located on Española Island’s northeast. A sea lion playground also notable for rays, sharks, turtles, and schools of beautiful fish, this is a great location to get used to swimming in the...
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, Florida, USA
You’ve been snorkeling off a tourist catamaran in Key West, and you’ve finned within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary—but you’ve hardly scratched the surface of this vast, watery wonderland. Designated a marine...
Maui, HI 96708, USA
An ancient atoll, Molokini lies 2.5 miles off Maui’s south coast, where the water is calm, clear, and teeming with marine life. Here, snorkelers and scuba divers can expect up to 150 feet of visibility, allowing for perfect views of yellow...
North Male, Atoll 20195, Maldives
The dive sites scattered around the Maldives are some of the best in the world, teeming with underwater life and vibrant coral—and boasting excellent visibility. Banana Reef, a North Male Atoll spot that owes its name to its curved shape,...
Ribbon Reef, Lizard 4892, Australia
Cruising the Great Barrier Reef offers an up-close look at the world's largest living organism. Tiny creatures called polyps, working together in billions-strong colonies, built the Great Barrier Reef into a network of coral reef systems and...
Isla Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico
This tiny island is north of Isla Mujeres and Cancun and is only 26 miles long and offers visitors in search of a "Robinson Crusoe" experience the perfect escape. Long, sweeping beaches beckon with water sports, snorkeling, sport fishing, and...
Church Bay, Bermuda
Nearby reefs and big boulders keep Bermuda’s beaches calm and colorful for snorkelers and swimmers. Both Tobacco Bay and Church Bay offer great snorkeling conditions along beautiful shorelines. With one in the east and the other in the west, you...
2525 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Hawaiian green sea turtles—locally known as honu—are one of the most enchanting creatures you're likely to encounter while snorkeling in Kaʽanapali. Deliberate in their movements and stealthy in their approach, these tropical reptiles have a...
Coron, Philippines
The mountainous Coron Island, just northeast of Palawan, is part of the officially designated ancestral domain of the indigenous Tagbanua people (possibly descendants of the original inhabitants of the Philippines). They steward the land and sea,...
