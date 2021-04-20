Coron
Coron, Philippines
Coron and the Calamian ArchipelagoThe mountainous Coron Island, just northeast of Palawan, is part of the officially designated ancestral domain of the indigenous Tagbanua people (possibly descendants of the original inhabitants of the Philippines). They steward the land and sea, and control access to the island, much of which is off-limits to visitors. There is still plenty to attract travelers to the area, though: a small, sleepy town and clear lakes; limestone rock formations; and white-sand beaches. Those lucky enough to be welcomed into a Tagbanua community can learn about their culture and how they spearfish, as well as the special techniques for harvesting octopuses, seaweed, and sea cucumbers. For snorkelers, Siete Pecados offers rich coral reefs and the chance to spot dugongs, giant hawksbill turtles, and baby sharks. Divers can also hope to get a glimpse of puffer fish, eels, and giant clams. As well as the diverse marine life, there are numerous Japanese shipwrecks from World War II on view underwater. Add in the visibility of up to 80 feet, and this area is a superb playground for diving enthusiasts.
Northern Palawan
Coron is one of the northern-most islands of the Palawan archipelago. We spent a day touring the island by boat, visiting its lagoons, coves and lake. I loved observing our boatman who was at total ease, effortlessly maneuvering our banca through the sea.
Coron Market
Calamansis, peppersm and tubers for sale in the Coron town market.