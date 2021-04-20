Diving in Little Cayman

Whilst vacationing in the Cayman Islands, I spent a few afternoons learning how to dive. The diving instructors were informative and patient, taking the time to make sure that I was comfortable. I greatly appreciated the level of attention they gave to a first time diver. It made each afternoon much more enjoyable than the one before and the time I spent with them is one of my favorite memories of the entire trip. Since the Cayman Islands have 365 dive sites, we were able to see an amazing variety of marine life. We swam next to sting rays, around coral reefs, touched the sea floor, and even swam near a small nurse shark. We also dove at Bloody Bay Wall, a protected marine park that is one of Little Cayman’s famous dive sites. While we were in that particular area, sea turtles swam by which was a real treat. It was a great first experience as a novice diver, and I know that what we saw in those few days is just a fraction of what diving in Cayman has to offer. What really made the experience truly unique was the fact that I could tell everyone truly loved diving and wanted to share that with others.