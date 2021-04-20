Little Cayman
Little Cayman, Cayman IslandsDespite its size (10 square miles) and population (fewer than 170 permanent residents), Little Cayman enjoys a worldwide reputation among serious divers. The island is renowned for its exceptional underwater visibility and vertigo-inducing walls, especially north-shore Bloody Bay. Dive boats flock to Three Fathom Wall, where bulbous coral heads teeming with fish rise to within 10 feet of the surface. Snorkelers are likely to encounter schools of blue tang and stoplight parrot fish, as well as hawksbill turtles and nurse sharks.
almost 7 years ago
Diving in Little Cayman
Whilst vacationing in the Cayman Islands, I spent a few afternoons learning how to dive. The diving instructors were informative and patient, taking the time to make sure that I was comfortable. I greatly appreciated the level of attention they gave to a first time diver. It made each afternoon much more enjoyable than the one before and the time I spent with them is one of my favorite memories of the entire trip. Since the Cayman Islands have 365 dive sites, we were able to see an amazing variety of marine life. We swam next to sting rays, around coral reefs, touched the sea floor, and even swam near a small nurse shark. We also dove at Bloody Bay Wall, a protected marine park that is one of Little Cayman’s famous dive sites. While we were in that particular area, sea turtles swam by which was a real treat. It was a great first experience as a novice diver, and I know that what we saw in those few days is just a fraction of what diving in Cayman has to offer. What really made the experience truly unique was the fact that I could tell everyone truly loved diving and wanted to share that with others.
almost 7 years ago
Little Cayman Sunset
On the last night of my stay in the Cayman Islands, I went to The Hungry Iguana on Little Cayman for dinner and one last stroll along the gorgeous white sand beach. As I wandered between the sand and surf, the sun began to set. I sat down on the beach, took out my camera and did my best to capture what I thought was the most beautiful sunset I have ever seen. Afterward, I took the time to reflect about the trip over all, while I enjoyed the spectacular view. I spent each morning by the beach in peaceful thought and soaking up as much of the warm Caribbean sun as I could. Each afternoon, I went in search of activities and adventures to take up my time. I swam with stingrays, learned how to scuba dive and embraced the history and culture of Cayman. I had an incredible enjoyable time in Cayman. Overall, it was an amazing trip that I will not soon forget. I have amazing stories to tell everyone at home and I can’t wait to go back and maybe bring a friend or two.