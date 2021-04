The best snorkeling in Hawaii may be found in the Molokini Crater. Snorkelers and divers find pristine water and great visibility in this small crater off the coast of Maui . Not only is the water amazingly clear, the number and variety of fish in the crater is also impressive. The easiest way to get to Molokini is by signing up for a boat trip through a number of tour companies. Either pick up some brochures and travel books at the airport or ask at your hotel for their recommendations.