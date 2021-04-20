Where are you going?
Molokini Crater

Maui, HI 96708, USA
An ancient atoll, Molokini lies 2.5 miles off Maui’s south coast, where the water is calm, clear, and teeming with marine life. Here, snorkelers and scuba divers can expect up to 150 feet of visibility, allowing for perfect views of yellow tang, parrot fish, black triggerfish, bluefin trevally, and even moray eels. To explore it for yourself, book a tour with Maui Classic Charters, which sails to Molokini in a 55-foot catamaran with a glass-bottomed viewing room. Choose one of the early-morning trips for a better chance of calm seas and bigger sea creatures like octopus and eagle rays, and bring along snacks, sunscreen, and, for those who run cold, perhaps a rash guard or thin wet suit, especially in the winter months.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

Andrea Rip
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Snorkeling Molokini

The best snorkeling in Hawaii may be found in the Molokini Crater. Snorkelers and divers find pristine water and great visibility in this small crater off the coast of Maui. Not only is the water amazingly clear, the number and variety of fish in the crater is also impressive. The easiest way to get to Molokini is by signing up for a boat trip through a number of tour companies. Either pick up some brochures and travel books at the airport or ask at your hotel for their recommendations.

