Sydney for foodies

It wasn't so long ago that Sydney offered either fine dining or chips and burgers, but not much in between for foodists. Culinarily speaking, the city was just a bit jealous of its cosmopolitan peer, Melbourne. But Sydney visitors can now rejoice. In recent years the harbour city has really upped the gastronomic ante, with a raft of new restaurant openings. Sydney's change in liquor laws has allowed a string of cool new bars with excellent eats.