Sean’s Panaroma

270 Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9365 4924
More info

Sat, Sun 12pm - 4pm
Wed - Sat 6pm - 10:30pm

Sean’s Panaroma

A North Bondi Beach institution since 1993, Sean’s Panaroma is known for unpretentious yet delicious fare, served in a homey dining room alongside fresh-cut flowers and views of Australia’s most famous beach. The simple chalkboard menu of entrées, mains, and desserts changes weekly—sometimes daily—based on what’s growing locally and at owner Sean Moran’s farm in the Blue Mountains (which also hosts stays). The waitstaff is tried and true, with a deep knowledge of Sean’s organic ingredients and wines. On your next visit, you might be treated to burrata-stuffed squash blossoms, a comforting arrangement of steaming mussels and perfectly seared tuna, Sean’s signature free-range herb “chook” (chicken), and a biodynamic red wine from New Zealand.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

