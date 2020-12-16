Where are you going?
Summer in the Canadian Rockies

Collected by Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert
Alberta's Rocky Mountains are never more inviting than beneath the summer sun. Hike beneath the soaring peaks in Banff National Park, sip micro-brewed beer made from mountain-fresh glacier water, or simply road trip through the Canadian Rockies to enjoy the best of the summer season, but don’t miss the opportunity to swim in an alpine lake or walk atop the Athabasca Glacier. Summer in Alberta invites adventure in the Canadian Rockies.
Moraine Lake

Moraine Lake, Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
Nestled at the base of the Valley of the 10 Peaks, Moraine Lake boasts turquoise waters that change color throughout the day as sunlight refracts off the minuscule particles of glacier-ground rock suspended within. Though it has a B-list rating...
Alpine Helicopters

91 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore, AB T1W 1N8, Canada
Instead of staring up at the spectacular Canadian Rockies, imagine soaring just inches above their majestic peaks. Alpine Helicopters sightseeing tours begin from the Canmore Municipal Heli-port just minutes from downtown, and fly over the iconic...
Grizzly Paw Brewery

310 Old Canmore Rd, Canmore, AB T1W 0J7, Canada
Business is booming for the Grizzly Paw Brewery, so much so that the company can no longer brew enough beer to keep up with demand at its small brewpub. The solution? A brand-new and much larger brewery situated just five minutes away. This...
Banff Ave Brewing Co.

2, 110 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1A9, Canada
The Banff Ave Brewing Company uses pure Canadian Rockies glacier water as its beer’s not-so-secret ingredient. The water makes for a perfectly imperfect beer, as it comes chock-full of minerals usually removed before the brewing process. Open...
Deer Lodge

109 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
Whether it’s after a long summer hike or a winter day on the ski slopes, there is no better place to relax than the Deer Lodge rooftop hot tub. It has a clear view of the Victoria Glacier across Lake Louise. The hotel is gorgeous in a rustic...
Icefields Parkway

AB-93, Alberta, Canada
The Icefield Parkway isn’t just a highway linking Lake Louise and Jasper, Alberta. It’s a 230-km road trip through the Canadian Rockies, past a series of emerald-green alpine lakes fed by nearby glaciers. The entire route connects Jasper and Banff...
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping”...
Jasper Brewing Company

624 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 2005, the Jasper Brewing Company was the first brewpub within a Canadian national park. It is now a local’s staple hangout. Seven different beers—like the Rockhopper IPA and Honey Bear Ale—are brewed on location, so make sure to order a...
Buffalo Mountain Lodge

700 Tunnel Mountain Rd, Banff, AB T0L, Canada
Set just a 15-minute walk from the irresistibly photogenic town of Banff within the pristine surrounds of Banff National Park, Buffalo Mountain Lodge lives up to every rustic Rocky Mountain vacation fantasy. Deer can even be spotted nibbling on...
Banff Trail Riders

132 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1C1, Canada
Warner Stables might be on the fringes of the booming resort town of Banff, Alberta; however, even a one-hour trail ride leads far enough from the hustle and bustle main street to feel like the Wild West. Horseback journeys have a long history in...
The Bison

211 Bear St # 213, Banff, AB T1L 1E4, Canada
Best known by locals for its stunning views of the Canadian Rockies (nab a seat by the giant windows to make other diners jealous!), the Bison’s best-kept secret is its addictive dinner and Sunday brunch menus. Chefs Liz and Kirk are...
Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre

AB-93, Jasper, AB T1L 1J3, Canada
Jasper National Park’s newest attraction, the Glacier Skywalk, opened earlier this year as part of several features at the Glacier Discovery Center. After parking at the center, take a quick bus ride to the Skywalk. A free audio tour introduces...
Peter Lougheed Provincial Park - Kananaskis Country

AB-40, Kananaskis, AB T0L, Canada
Kananaskis Country is a stunning wilderness area that lies just outside of Canmore, Alberta. The region borders Banff National Park and the scenery rivals it's famous neighbour. The key benefit to outdoor fun in Kananaskis Country is the complete...
Bear's Hump Hike

Crandell Lake Trail, Waterton, AB T0K 2M0, Canada
Bear's Hump is one of Waterton National Park's best hikes. It's extremely short, measuring only 2.8 km, but it involves plenty of climbing as the trail winds uphill from the Visitor Information Office towards the rocky bluffs that hang high above...
Tonquin Valley Adventures

Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
An overnight stay at Tonquin Valley Adventures' lodge is perhaps the best way to experience the wilderness of the Canadian Rockies. (It's a well-earned one, too: The lodge lies almost 20 kilometers, or about 12 miles, from the nearest road!) To...
Waterton Lakes National Park

Alberta 5, Waterton Park, AB T0K 2M0, Canada
Banff and Jasper are top of mind when it comes to Alberta's Great Outdoors. Travelers flock to Moraine Lake by the busload for postcard-perfect snaps and zip through the province's northern parks on the trail of grizzlies, elk, and moose. Waterton...
