Waterton Lakes National Park

Upper Waterton Lake stretches from the famous Prince of Wales Hotel in Waterton Lakes, Alberta , to the Goat Haunt Ranger Station in Glacier National Park, USA.While a regular boat services ferries tourists up and down the lake, turning the cross-border experience into a day-long canoe trip is as rewarding of an experience as you'll find in the Alberta Rockies.Paddling a canoe slows the trip down enough that the mountain scenery becomes easier to focus upon. Boats are few and far between, so paddlers will feel like they have the lake to themselves for the majority of the time spent on the water.Just don't forget your passport, as you'll be crossing into USA territory after 10km.Canoes are quite stable and surprisingly fast once first-time paddlers get the hang of things, but it does pay to be careful. Waterton is one of the windiest locations in Canada and waves can get out of control on Upper Waterton Lake. If the weather doesn't look good or if your experience isn't up to the conditions, opt for a paddle on the more sheltered waters of Cameron Lake.