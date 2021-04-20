Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre

Glacier Discovery at the Icefields

The Athabasca Glacier may look huge. After all, it measures six kilometers long and one kilometer wide. It’s also 350 meters deep, which makes it taller than the Eiffel Tower. Yet it’s still less than 3 percent of the Columbia Icefield. At 215 square kilometers, the Columbia Icefields is the world’s largest non-polar icecap.



There is no better way to learn about these glaciers than to board Brewster’s custom-build Glacier Explorer buses and venture onto the ice itself. The tours stop in the middle of the Athabasca Glacier, where passengers are able to disembark to check out the glacier firsthand.



The surroundings are stunning. Nearby Mount Snowdome is the hydrological apex of North America, as its meltwaters reach the Arctic, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans. Mill wells and crevasses crisscross the glacier’s surface and meltwater flows upon its surface.



The Glacier Discovery Tours operate from April until October, departing every 15-30 minutes throughout the summer. The entire family will find the tour exciting. Just remember to bring a water bottle, as there is no source of fresher or cleaner water!



From $50. Contact 1-800-760-6934.



