Santa Fe’s Best Places to Eat and Drink

406 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA

Tucked inside the venerable Pink Adobe (est. 1944), the Dragon Room bar is a cozy, cheery spot with handpainted tables and trees growing through the floor. The lounge menu features a French onion soup (that has been on its menu since inception) and house-made chips, as well as queso and shrimp tacos on corn tortillas with sliced avocado. There’s also freshly baked blue-corn piñon bread. Don’t miss the happy-hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m., including the watering hole’s famed classic margarita. In cooler weather, gather around the kiva fireplace, and for warmer evenings, sneak out to the outdoor patio under festive strung lights.