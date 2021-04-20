Where are you going?
Arroyo Vino

218 Camino La Tierra, Santa Fe, NM 87507, USA
Website
| +1 505-983-2100
Mon 11am - 4pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 9pm

A ten minute drive from Santa Fe to the new Arroyo Vino is a treat. The space functions as a sleek, well-stocked wine shop and a delicious gourmet dining spot from chef Mark Connell. Expect a rotating menu of seasonal items.

For now, the lobster bisque warms the soul and the housemade pappardelle with lamb bolognese is a perfect bowl of goodness. Larger appetites will appreciate the plates of lamb top sirloin and seared duck breast. Wine lovers will take delight in the menu or shopping the store for their table's bottle.

By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

