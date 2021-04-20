Geronimo Restaurant
724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-982-1500
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Canyon Road DiningFor 22 years, the venerable Geronimo, situated in a 1756 adobe, has been serving a bevy of culinary delights. From the house favorites like peppery elk tenderloin to New Mexico lamb chops, the food is accessible and the timeless milieu is intimate.
Sit on the front patio with a cocktail for the full Canyon Road people-watching experience. Inside, the stylish series of small dining rooms showcases wood floors, taxidermy, fireplaces, and beamed ceilings.