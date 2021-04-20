Where are you going?
Geronimo Restaurant

724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Website
| +1 505-982-1500
Canyon Road Dining Santa Fe New Mexico United States

Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Canyon Road Dining

For 22 years, the venerable Geronimo, situated in a 1756 adobe, has been serving a bevy of culinary delights. From the house favorites like peppery elk tenderloin to New Mexico lamb chops, the food is accessible and the timeless milieu is intimate.

Sit on the front patio with a cocktail for the full Canyon Road people-watching experience. Inside, the stylish series of small dining rooms showcases wood floors, taxidermy, fireplaces, and beamed ceilings.

By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

