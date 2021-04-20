Terra
198 State Road 592
| +1 505-946-5800
Sun - Thur 7am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 9:30pm
A Table with a ViewThe warm, handsome dining room at Terra is situated high enough for sweeping Santa Fe sunsets and glorious mountain silhouettes.
Helmed by chef Andrew Cooper, the food is contemporary American and Southwestern, from tortilla soup to pan-seared scallops to a zesty green chili braised short rib. After your meal, visit the mod, circular outdoor fire pit and wind down with a nightcap.
The cool inside bar has a great wall of old black-and-white photos, including one with visiting actor and cowboy Robert Redford.