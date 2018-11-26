Napa’s Top Attractions

1299 Tubbs Lane

No, this isn’t the Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. But it is a naturally occurring geyser powered by a subterranean volcano, and it does go off every 20 to 30 minutes without fail, making it, you guessed it, old and faithful. The spectacle that is the Old Faithful Geyser of California is located at the far north end of Calistoga and draws a good number of visitors who think they’re coming to see the iconic geyser by the same name. Thankfully, few of these people leave disappointed, as owners of the six-acre parcel have built up quite an attraction. In between blasts, watch goats at the farm, play bocce on the neatly manicured courts, or stroll through the peaceful gardens. Old Faithful Geyser of California also boasts a picnic area, a gift shop, and a modest geology museum.