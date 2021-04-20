Boon Fly Café
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
| +1 707-299-4870
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
Dinner at Boon Fly CafeWhen you tell your friends that you're headed here, everyone will chime in about the dish that you have to get. 'Make sure you try the smoked salmon flatbread!' 'The burger, be sure to get the burger'.' 'The donuts! You have to get the donuts!' It's good to know that with breakfast, brunch or lunch, they don't take reservations. Be prepared to possibly wait and hang out on the porch swings or hang out at the bocce courts and play a while (they're about a 10-minute walk from Boon Fly). With dinner, they do take reservations and I'd encourage you to get those well-ahead. If you've had a big bike ride in nearby Napa Valley or are headed in to downtown Napa for a concert or event, Boon Fly Cafe is just 5 miles away and will leave you with your belly full and happy.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Breakfast at Boon Fly Café
If you're coming to Napa from San Francisco via the Golden Gate bridge, Carneros is the first Napa Valley appellation through which you will pass. The sprawling vineyards bathed in morning sun never cease to amaze even the most seasoned visitor — or the daily commuter, for that matter. Boonfly Café, a part of the Carneros Inn complex, is a convenient stop for a hearty breakfast, served seven days a week from 7-11 am. Fortify yourself for a day of wine tasting and vineyard tours with a bacon-garnished Bloody Mary, "green eggs and ham" (poached and wrapped and smothered in leek cream) and, of course, their house-made donuts.