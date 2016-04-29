Three of Wine Country's Best Hotels Get Facelifts in 2016

Wine country has become a lot more hip in the past few years, and many hotels in Napa and Sonoma have followed suit. Gone are the rich burgundy and brassy-gold hues, the mahogany, the heavy fabrics—they've been replaced by airy color palettes, reclaimed wood, and a generally more playful vibe. We're all about new hotel openings here at AFAR—see our excitement about this inn-restaurant-farm concept coming this summer—but we're equally jazzed about our old favorites getting a bit of new life. Here are the most exciting wine country hotel renovations we've experienced.





The Grove Room at Harvest Inn Photo courtesy Harvest Inn

When Charlie Palmer and his partners acquired The Harvest Inn in 2014, they set out to bring the classic Napa property into the current zeitgeist. The first phase was to renovate the reception area and the connected Harvest Table restaurant to give them a more modern, welcoming look with neutral hues and brushed-nickel fixtures—a place where you'd love to linger over an afternoon drink. Aside from renovating the existing 55 rooms with new lighting, soft upgrades, USB outlets, and a bright, airy color palette, the property is debuting its new Vineyard View Collection rooms on June 6, 2016. These 22 rooms have patios that overlook Whitehall Lane Winery’s Leonardi Vineyard and have exclusive luxury features—some even have vineyard-view hot tubs.