Thomas Keller’s French Laundry to Open a Hotel

The hottest trend in fine dining these days has nothing to do with food at all; it’s all about exclusive hotels.

The most recent headline came earlier this month when chef Thomas Keller told WSJ Magazine that he plans to open a small hotel at the French Laundry, his signature restaurant that has earned three Michelin stars and is about to complete a $10-million renovation and expansion.

Before you start fantasizing about 400-thread-count sheets and toilets that flush automatically, Keller’s “announcement” wasn’t much more than a fleeting comment at the end of a long (and wonderful) piece. The story offered no specifics, no timelines, and no details, and neither Keller nor his publicists are adding any more.

Thankfully, however, the article in the Wall Street Journal did say that Keller’s team has purchased a small inn next to The French Laundry property in Yountville and noted that Keller said he would be building his hotel on that site “soon.”

The piece went on to quote the iconic chef as saying, “It’s just a natural extension for the restaurant to have rooms available.” Other articles, such as this one in Eater SF, republished the same quote.