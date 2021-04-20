Napa Valley Balloons, Inc
4086 Byway E, Napa, CA 94558, USA
| +1 707-944-0228
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Above the winesThe morning mist rolls away as we float above in a hot air baloon, revealing the patterns of Napa serenely below.
In the Air
If you really want to get a feel for the beauty of Napa, take to the air. We spent a glorious hour or so floating above the valley of the vines, after being picked up from our hotel, taken to the venue and given coffee and something to snack on before our journey. Bob, our pilot, was amazing - taking us down so close to the treetops and landing with precision on the exact spot he'd picked out from the air. Up above we saw it all, revealed as the early morning mist melted away. And when we landed we were picked up again and taken to a hearty champagne breakfast. Wow.
Hot Air Balloon Ride over Napa Valley
Part of my wife's birthday celebration in Napa was a surprise Hot Air balloon ride. Neither one of us had ever been on one and we didn't know what to expect. We started around 5am and were served a continental breakfast and then escorted off to the launch site so we could watch the balloons being brought to life by the burners. It was a perfect day and the views of the valley were amazing. After this great experience we were served breakfast at Domaine Chandon with sparkling wine. What a great way to start your day in Napa Valley.
(They do allow children, but they must be over 48 inches tall.)
Such Great Heights
Hot Air Ballooning across the Napa Valley is a pretty incredible experience if you are gifted with a clear, calm sky. It's also a great way to add some spice to your wine tasting trip- even though it requires a very early start, you are back on the ground in time for breakfast and mimosas, meaning all the wineries will be open and for tasting by the time you are!
I would recommend Balloons Above the Valley-the balloons were beautiful and our pilot was great.
