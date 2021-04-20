Napa Valley Balloons, Inc

In the Air

If you really want to get a feel for the beauty of Napa, take to the air. We spent a glorious hour or so floating above the valley of the vines, after being picked up from our hotel, taken to the venue and given coffee and something to snack on before our journey. Bob, our pilot, was amazing - taking us down so close to the treetops and landing with precision on the exact spot he'd picked out from the air. Up above we saw it all, revealed as the early morning mist melted away. And when we landed we were picked up again and taken to a hearty champagne breakfast. Wow.