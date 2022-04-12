Where are you going?
Velo Pizzeria

6498 WASHINGTON STREET YOUNTVILLE, CA 94599, USA
Website
| +1 707-492-3975
Artisanal Pizza on the Napa River Napa California United States

More info

Sun 3pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 3pm - 11pm

While most pizza in the Napa Valley is made with thin crusts and cooked in wood-fired ovens, Velo Pizzeria takes a different approach, featuring a yeast crust that's doughy and chewy and using pizza ovens. The result is more like the stuff you might find in New York City. Options abound but the Nineteen Steps is by far the most creative, topped with rosemary fries, fennel sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and citrus zest. (There’s also a white pizza topped with wine grapes and gorgonzola.) The menu at Velo also offers pasta, subs, and salads. Inside, the pizzeria has a warehouse vibe, with exposed brick walls and steel railings that lead to a second-floor loft. The restaurant looks out onto the Napa River, providing great opportunities for people-watching on sunny days.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

