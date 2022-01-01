The Best Restaurants in Napa Valley
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Napa's finest restaurants run the gamut from roadside burritos and barbecue to Michelin-starred dining rooms serving the inventive cuisine of celebrity—and soon-to-be celebrity—chefs. Whether you opt to eat at a picnic table with a view of a vineyard or a formal table set beside a firepit on a moonlit patio, get ready for a taste of this wine- and produce-rich region. You'll quickly discover the reasons that chefs move here: fresh ingredients paired with local wines, a divine climate and stunning scenery, and the community's willingness to welcome creativity in the kitchen.
1915 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Celebrity chef Chris Cosentino made a name for himself in San Francisco cooking with various forms of offal, or organ meat. Acacia House is the on-site restaurant at the ultra-luxurious (and boutique) Las Alcobas Napa Valley, in St. Helena, and...
180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573, USA
If you’ve ever wondered where you can have a proper bowl of miso soup and a perfectly roasted salmon for breakfast while watching the fog lift from the floor of Napa Valley, you have found it. (Okay, they also serve croissants.) In addition to the...
4110 Howard Ln, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Bistro Don Giovanni opened more than 20 years ago and is still among the most popular Italian restaurants in Napa, meaning it can be downright impossible to get a table at the eatery unless you roll in late. Dishes include...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When you tell your friends that you're headed here, everyone will chime in about the dish that you have to get. 'Make sure you try the smoked salmon flatbread!' 'The burger, be sure to get the burger'.' 'The donuts! You have to get the donuts!'...
6534 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Some say that Keller’s second restaurant in Yountville is even better than his flagship, the French Laundry. The rest of us may never know. But Bouchon is open until midnight seven days a week, and you can grab a seat at the bar without a...
3111 St Helena Hwy, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Brasswood Bar + Kitchen is part of Brasswood Estate, a sprawling complex at the north end of St. Helena, comprises a winery, tasting room, restaurant, café, art gallery, and bottle shop. The property was formerly known as Cairdean...
1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
The Louisiana-style, year-round barbecue at Buster’s is in a league of its own. Main-course options at this no-frills (read: It’s a glorified picnic shelter) Calistoga eatery include shoulder, pork ribs, tri-tip, chicken, pork...
1413 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Hungry customers line up and down the block for a seat at Café Sarafornia, without question Calistoga’s most popular brunch and lunch spot. The restaurant offers a California spin on an old-school diner, turning out pancakes,...
1260 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Chef Charlie Palmer’s newest wine country restaurant occupies most of the lobby at the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa—a lively setting for food that’s fresh and fun. Most dishes represent innovative spins on classics. The pig-ear...
1050 Charter Oak Ave, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Simplicity rules the day at the Charter Oak, the latest restaurant from the Restaurant at Meadowood’s Christopher Kostow. The St. Helena eatery—in the building that once housed a Napa Valley favorite, Tra Vigne—specializes in...
6770 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Frank Altamura took his time renovating the old Italian grocery store — where he remembers shopping as a child — at the north end of Yountville. His dream was to turn the partly dilapidated building into a casual restaurant with great pizza and ...
933 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The line for burgers and fries at Gott's Roadside (formerly Taylor's Refresher and don't you forget it) in St. Helena can be ridiculous in the afternoon, but if you go in the morning, you'll have your choice of picnic tables—either in front...
1400 2nd St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Napa Valley is home to some fantastic restaurants, several of which are located in the few square blocks of downtown Napa. My favorite among these is Grace's Table. The owner and chef combines a global awareness of flavors with a commitment to...
3824 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, CA 94558, USA
This fast-casual restaurant in the back corner of Bel Aire Plaza in Napa is all about natural and sustainable food and a mix of international flavors. As the name suggests, Heritage Eats sources all of the ingredients for its wraps, rice...
1 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The Harvest Table opened Harvest Inn in 2015, and it quickly became one of the go-to spots in St. Helena. One of the main reasons: unpretentious food at reasonable prices. The 110-seat restaurant has a large horseshoe-shaped bar...
1153 Rutherford Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573, USA
A favorite among vineyard and cellar workers of all nationalities, La Luna keeps the Napa Valley workforce fed. It’s fast, it’s cheap, it’s the best burrito around. There are picnic tables out back with vineyard views, real Mexican Coca-Cola, and...
1314 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Housed inside the Westin near downtown Napa, this restaurant stands out among fine-dining experiences. The best time to taste Chef Ken Frank's classic French fare is during truffle season, when he hosts the annual Napa Valley Truffle Festival. La...
6528 Yount St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
To say that Lucy Bar + Restaurant is inside the very cool Bardessono hotel in Yountville is not quite right as the separation between outside and inside is almost indistinguishable in this contemporary space. Jeff Vandiver, one of the designers of...
821 Coombs St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Downtown Napa’s Miminashi is an izakaya (like a gastropub that serves Japanese tapas). There are a number of dishes for everyone to share—a reality that makes the meal eclectic and forces everyone to try different things. Among...
6755 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
When Chef Richard Reddington was tasked with concepting a new, casual restaurant in Yountville to compliment his Michelin-starred Redd, he brought in a wood-burning oven from Italy and Liza Shaw from A16 to work her magic with yeast and flour and...
1140 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
The ingredients may seem familiar, but the flavors and preparation are inspiring and innovative at Torc. Serving fresh, local, and seasonal food should be a given in Napa Valley, but that's not enough to win the culinary warfare of one of the...
2770 Old Sonoma Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Southside is a treat for just about anyone who ventures over to its flagship location, in Napa. The café occupies a stand-alone structure in the middle of a parking lot and has attracted quite a following since it opened in 2016....
1111 White Ln, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Yes, V. Sattui Winery, in St. Helena, makes great wines, but on bright and beautiful days, the secret attraction is its deli and marketplace, where visitors can purchase all sorts of items to furnish a picnic and set up to eat at...
807 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
While most pizza in the Napa Valley is made with thin crusts and cooked in wood-fired ovens, Velo Pizzeria takes a different approach, featuring a yeast crust that's doughy and chewy and using pizza ovens. The result is more like the...
829 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Tapas and paella are the big draws at Zuzu, a tiny Spanish-inspired restaurant in downtown Napa. Small-plate portions range in price from $6 to about $15, and feature a variety of local produce—some from Zuzu’s own garden....
6518 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
The newest Yountville venture by Chef Thomas Keller and his restaurant group opened in January 2019. The casual Mexican eatery welcomes diners with bright, festive decor and crockery sourced from artisans in Mexico. Though Keller's name earned the...
