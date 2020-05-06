How to Pretend You’re in Napa Valley at Home

While you’re stuck inside, use this itinerary with tips from locals to recreate a trip to wine country.

If one thing’s for certain in the time of COVID-19, it’s that we’re all drinking a lot more wine. After yet another day of depressing news, canceled plans, and too many Zoom calls, there are few things more comforting than a country-club pour of your favorite red. Still, how much better would it be if, instead of drinking on your couch, you were sipping a fine cabernet overlooking a beautiful vineyard in Napa Valley? I know, I know, we’re not supposed to be traveling right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go to wine country, if only in your mind. To make your imaginary trip easier, we’ve rounded up everything you need to recreate a day in Napa at home, complete with suggestions from several local experts. So charge your computer, pick up your favorite wineglass, and get ready to explore wine country, all without the added stress of finding a designated driver. 8 a.m. Start your day on a healthy note Don’t even think about reaching for that sad, sugary cereal. If you were really in Napa right now, you’d be starting your day with something fresh and local, like the smoked salmon flatbread from Napa General Store. Thankfully, the dish is easy enough to recreate in your own kitchen with ingredients you can find at your local grocery store. Simply warm up a Boboli pizza crust, spread crème fraîche over the entire thing, layer on smoked salmon, and pop it back in a 400-degree oven for three minutes. When it’s starting to look good and crispy, remove it from the oven. Top it off with arugula, capers, pickled red onion, and a drizzle of sour cream. Then slice and enjoy, preferably alongside a cup of joe from Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, the go-to brew for Patrick Davila, director of operations at Meadowood Napa Valley. To inspire your day, flip through A Vineyard Garden while you eat. The James Beard Award–winning book offers advice on gardening, decorating, and entertaining from Molly Chappellet, cofounder of Chappellet Winery in Saint Helena, and it features 250 color photographs of her beautiful vegetable plots, grapevines, and berry patches. Buy Now: A Vineyard Garden, $61, amazon.com 9 a.m. Put on the jams We’ll get to winetasting eventually, but first, let’s set the mood with a little music. If you’re willing to go all-in on the wine-country theme, turn on our custom playlist of wine-related songs, including the 1983 gem “Red Red Wine” by UB40. For something a little more authentic, pull up this YouTube clip of singer Blaine Mitchell performing live at Jessup Cellars. Each year, once a month from June to October on Saturday nights, the Yountville winery hosts a “conversation and song” series called the Art House Sessions, and the Yountville Chamber of Commerce recommends this particular show. 9:30 a.m. Don your Napa Valley best In order to imagine yourself in Napa, it helps to look the part. Guys, all you really need is a button-down shirt and a pair of khakis, but ladies will want to dig out their chicest sundress, a wide-brimmed hat, and oversize sunglasses. For inspiration, check out Saks Fifth Avenue’s 2020 spring lookbook, which features styles inspired by Napa Valley, including a Rebecca Taylor sleeveless sundress and a Prada bucket bag. Buy Now: Rebecca Taylor Lily smocked midi dress, $595, saks.com; Prada woven leather bucket bag, $2,200, saks.com 10 a.m. Uncork some knowledge

