Genoa's Best Gelato
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
You cannot help but be lured into storefronts with pistachio, hazelnut, and chocolate gelato beckoning in the windows.
Vico Superiore del Ferro, 14, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Hidden down the Vico Superiore del Ferro, this tiny shop is a secret gem. While most gelaterias keep their colorful products out in plain view, luring children in from the street with their mounds of chocolate and mango and black cherry, Gelateria...
Vico Cicala, 3, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
While you can never go wrong with a tried and true cone of pistacchio e nocciola (pistachio and hazelnut) gelato, opt instead for one (or two or six) of the small 'bicchierini' here at Gelateria Excelsa for a few bites of different delicious...
Via S. Lorenzo, 83 r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Although a chain (we now have a few Grom's in New York City as well), Grom makes an incredible gelato, and is committed to creating a locally sourced, sustainable, high-quality product. The nut varieties are exceptionally good—especially the...
Via Luccoli, 12R, Via Luccoli, 12, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
While the gelato at Cremeria Buonafede is delicious, the real star here is the freshly made whipped cream - in fact, it's so good, you can get a cone stuffed full of JUST whipped cream (with a sprinkling of canella (cinnamon) if you like).
Via Aurora, 1a, 16146 Genova GE, Italy
If you take the Corso Italia, you can arrive in Boccadasse in less than an hour --- a perfect sunny afternoon stroll by the sea that will burn off enough calories to feel NO GUILT in ordering a large cone from Antica Gelateria Amedeo in this tiny...
Piazza dell'Erbe, 15 Rosso, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
If throughout your travels around Italy you've tried every flavor of gelato possible, come to Cremeria Dell'Erbe, where they are experimenting with salty gelato. I sampled the salty pistachio, the salty fruits of the forest, and I cannot WAIT to...
Edificio Millo Porto Antico, Calata Cattaneo, 15, 16126 Genova GE, Italy
This is my favorite gelato in Genoa - hands down. Super rich flavors, super creamy texture, and little cup/cones that let you take your time to savor each bite. And with slow-food approved ingredients, you can also feel good about eating it! Just...
Via S. Vincenzo, 67, 16122 Genova GE, Italy
If you are looking for a gelato that is not quite as sugary-sweet as normal fruity flavors, try the yogurt flavor option at Cream Cafe near the Brignole train station - it tastes exactly like gently sweetened, and slightly tangy, plain greek...
Via Cesarea, 121, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
If you head out of the ancient city to enjoy the Natural History Museum in the newer portion of town, enjoy a gelato at Balilla, just a few block over from the museum. While I am not a huge chocolate ice cream fan, the cioccolato extra fondente...
