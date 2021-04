Don't be scared off by the 'soft serv' machines

This is my favorite gelato in Genoa - hands down. Super rich flavors, super creamy texture, and little cup/cones that let you take your time to savor each bite. And with slow-food approved ingredients, you can also feel good about eating it! Just beware - the gelateria is on the ground floor of the Eataly building, and directly in the middle of the chaos of Porto Antico, so on warm days the line can be nearly an hour.