Gelateria Excelsa 58 Via San Luca

Try the Chocolate Bicchierini While you can never go wrong with a tried and true cone of pistacchio e nocciola (pistachio and hazelnut) gelato, opt instead for one (or two or six) of the small 'bicchierini' here at Gelateria Excelsa for a few bites of different delicious flavors! The chocolate are exceptional - as are any of the ones with 'frutti di bosco' (red fruits like strawberry, cherry, and plum).