Artisanal gelato chain

Although a chain (we now have a few Grom's in New York City as well), Grom makes an incredible gelato, and is committed to creating a locally sourced, sustainable, high-quality product. The nut varieties are exceptionally good—especially the pistachio and hazelnut ones. They also serve a tasty 'affogato' (meaning 'drowned' in italian)—a shot of dark espresso poured over the gelato of your choice!