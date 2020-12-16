Can’t-Miss Experiences in New South Wales

Wherever you travel in New South Wales, you’ll find iconic sights: the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Gondwana Rainforests, and World Heritage sites such as Lord Howe Island and the Blue Mountains, The state also has an event calendar that includes opera in settings as dramatic as the music, sculpture walks, and VIVID Sydney—a spectacular lights, music, and ideas festival. Getting here is a can’t-miss experience in itself when you travel on an Air New Zealand Economy Skycouch.