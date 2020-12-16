Where are you going?
Can’t-Miss Experiences in New South Wales

Sponsored by Air New Zealand | New South Wales
Wherever you travel in New South Wales, you’ll find iconic sights: the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Gondwana Rainforests, and World Heritage sites such as Lord Howe Island and the Blue Mountains, The state also has an event calendar that includes opera in settings as dramatic as the music, sculpture walks, and VIVID Sydney—a spectacular lights, music, and ideas festival. Getting here is a can’t-miss experience in itself when you travel on an Air New Zealand Economy Skycouch.
Vivid Sydney

2, 88 Cumberland St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
If you are visiting Sydney at the end of May or early in June, you’ll get to experience a unique annual event of light and music, when the city is transformed into a spectacular canvas. Vivid Sydney takes over the city after dark, with neon colors...
Bondi Beach

Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
Australian Open of Surfing

Australia is one big island with thousands of miles of beaches, so it’s not surprising that it claims some of the world’s top surfers—and some of the top surf spots. You’ll find many of the latter along the country’s east coast: Byron Bay,...
Sydney Opera House

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the SydneyOpera House was inspired by its dramatic setting on Bennelong Point in Sydney Harbour, a location that’s long been sacred to the native Gadigal people. While construction took 16 years, including...
Byron Bay Bluesfest

Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
An hour’s flight from Sydney, Byron Bay is famous for a warm climate, gorgeous beaches, and a location convenient for exploring the nearby World Heritage-listed rainforests. It also draws some of the world’s best musicians to the annual Byron Bay...
Air New Zealand Economy Skycouch

Sydney NSW, Australia
The first can’t-miss experience of your trip to New South Wales begins when you board your Air New Zealand flight in the United States. The airline offers nonstop flights from five North America gateways: Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, San...
