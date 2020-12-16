Best Spots for Outdoor Drinking in New Mexico
The best spots for drinking include sitting outdoors under a New Mexico sky. In the warmer months, outdoor dining and drinking spots are a rite of passage. Taking advantage of the best outdoor drinking spots often affords stellar rooftop views (including epic New Mexico sunsets) and charming courtyard milues with babbling fountains and flowers and, in some cases, live music
100 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Head up to the fifth floor of the bustling, popular La Fonda Hotel for stellar sunset views of city and distant mountains. Arrive early to beat the crowds and settle in. Relax with the signature margarita called the Bell Ringer, makes the...
4 Banana Ln, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
Just 12 miles north of Santa Fe, this picturesque spot is perfect for table-side, made-to-order guacamole and a cold margarita (or two) on a spacious, relaxed scenic patio full of flowers and stunning high-desert mountain views. You might not want...
905 Alarid St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Located in the Railyard District, the friendly and efficient La Choza (Spanish for “the shed") doles out traditional New Mexican fare. Start with the satisfying posole (a hominy). Try the stuffed sopapillas with an earthy red chile, and classic...
300 Juan Medina Rd, Chimayo, NM 87522, USA
In the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains north of Santa Fe, the village of Chimayó has become famous for its adobe church, "El Santuario," whose side chapel's dirt floor is reputed to have healing powers. Every Good Friday, tens of...
132 W Water St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The outdoor cantina upstairs at the famed Coyote Cafemakes a perfect spot to perch andenjoy a bird's-eye view of the bustle of the Santa Fe streets. Trythe Lava Lamp cocktail, a more-delicious-than-it-soundsblend of draft beer and a frozen...
113 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The warm, romantic wood and stone dining room at the Anasazi Restaurant & Bar is a perfect spot for Argentine chef Juan Juan Bochenski's flavorful, rustic cuisine. The roasted free-range local lamb with jalapeño croquettes is an utter delight...
211 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Come summer, locals flock to the tranquil patio for al fresco dining. The new chef is the likable Marc Quiñones, whose kitchen churns out Southwestern food with molecular gastronomy. Commence your meal with the award-winning tortilla soup or green...
198 NM-592, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
The warm, handsome dining room at Terra is situated high enough for sweeping Santa Fe sunsets and glorious mountain silhouettes. Helmed by chef Andrew Cooper, the food is contemporary American and Southwestern, from tortilla soup to pan-seared...
653 Canyon Rd A, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The elegant, grown-up Compound Restaurant on Santa Fe's Canyon Road caters to devoted locals and tourists alike with a Southwestern-meets-Mediterranean focus. James Beard Award–winning chef Mark Kiffin scores with entrées like roasted...
231 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Since 1983, Santacafé has been a culinary destination for the chic lunch set (Tom Ford is a fan). Opt, as they do, for eclectic "classics" like crispy calamari with four-chile lime dipping sauce, shrimp and spinach dumplings with...
806 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102, USA
It's sunsets galore at the roof of Albuquerque's newly renovated Hotel Parq Central. Soak in the stunning views as the city lights shine atop the Apothecary Lounge. There's a hearty sampling of jazz-age and prohibition cocktails a la the Sazerac...
319 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Check out the rocking, hip and popular Cowgirl, a melding of Texas BBQ and New Mexico flavors and Old West style. Early evening, there's happy hour including cheap, tasty margaritas. At night, patrons kick up their heels to live music. There's a...
