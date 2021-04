Rancho De Chimayo Restaurante

A culinary pilgrimage in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains

In the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains north of Santa Fe, the village of Chimayó has become famous for its adobe church, "El Santuario," whose side chapel's dirt floor is reputed to have healing powers. Every Good Friday, tens of thousands of pilgrims make their way to this "Lourdes of the Southwest."Others descend upon this valley for more temporal reasons. Just down the road from the Santuario is the century-old adobe home that houses the "Rancho de Chimayó," a New Mexico institution. Owned by the Jaramillo family, this restaurant is known for its carne adovada--pork that has been stewed to tenderness in red chile . You may or may not believe in the power of the dirt in the Santuario's floor, but the taste of this valley's chile will have you convinced that the terroir--the taste of place--deserves its venerable reputation. Get the "combinación picante" so that you can sample a tamal, rolled cheese enchilada, beans and posole along with the carne adovada. And don't use all of your sopaipilla (the steaming square of puffy frybread) to soak up the chile; save a corner so you can douse it with local honey as a dessert...Chimayó is an easy forty-minute-drive from Santa Fe, on "the high road to Taos." Across the road from the restaurant is a B&B, run by the same family as well.