Rancho De Chimayo Restaurante

New Mexican cuisine on the High Road to Taos

A pleasant, friendly place to stop en route to Taos. Located in a converted century-old adobe, the charming Rancho de Chimayó (from the Tewá Indian language meaning superior red flaking stone) is family owned and operated by the Jaramillos family.



Don't miss the well-priced sumptuous chiles rellenos, carne adovada or the stuffed sopapilla smothered in the famous Chimayo red chile sauce and sip (slowly) one of the potent margaritas, sangria or prickly pear lemonade. Pick up a cookbook on the way out and try your hand at making chile.







