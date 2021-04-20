Coyote Cafe
132 W Water St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-983-1615
Photo courtesy of Coyote Cafe
Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 9pm
Coyote CafeThe outdoor cantina upstairs at the famed Coyote Cafe makes a perfect spot to perch and enjoy a bird's-eye view of the bustle of the Santa Fe streets. Try the Lava Lamp cocktail, a more-delicious-than-it-sounds blend of draft beer and a frozen margarita. Other concoctions like the prickly pear margarita make excellent companions to the warm, thickly cut tortilla chips and fire-roasted salsa.
over 5 years ago
Roof with a View
Coyote Cafe, Santa Fe The upstairs patio at the Coyote is one of the cool happy hour scenes on a late afternoon in Santa Fe. Even though they don't do happy hour specials like most places on the planet these days, the place is packed. And while Santa Fe strikes many as overly touristy and pretentious, the Coyote has a mix of locals and imports, and we're not just talking about the beer selection. Come to drink, stay to eat. Words to live by. Easy to do with a nice variety of New Mexico cuisine offerings. Don't miss the Three Salsas and chips, or the red corn encrusted chile relleno. The tequila has various infusions, but the spicy infused Chile Margarita. Bravo. Grab a seat at the rail for a view of the comings and goings down on the street. The late afternoon thunderstorm sent shoppers scurrying disrupting the calm along the camino. Tucked under a big umbrella with our drinks to keep the entertainment, interesting, the Coyote Cafe carried us off to the next course.