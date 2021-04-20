Where are you going?
La Choza

905 Alarid St, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Website
| +1 505-982-0909
Mon - Sat 11am - 2:30pm, 5pm - 9pm

The Shed's Understated Sibling

Located in the Railyard District, the friendly and efficient La Choza (Spanish for “the shed") doles out traditional New Mexican fare. Start with the satisfying posole (a hominy). Try the stuffed sopapillas with an earthy red chile, and classic huevos rancheros. Don't be afraid to sample the hearty, non-traditional green chili clam chowder.

The series of dining rooms are peppered with local art, and while you wait for your order, don't miss the ample tequila list.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

Jay Rymeski
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Choose La Choza

We ducked into this classic Southwestern haunt in Santa Fe for lunch and knew the minute we walked in, we were in good hands. From the funky desert-themed decor to the traditional fare on the menu, La Choza was prepared to make our New Mexico cuisine dreams come true.
The last cloudburst managed to overwhelm the dining room roof and we dodged puddles to get to a cozy corner table. The waiter schooled us on the nuance La Choza injects into their dishes. A sopaipilla stuffed with pork adovada, refried beans, smothered with cheese and covered in red or green chile salsa turned out to be a favorite with our table. The traditional side of sopaipilla were light and done to perfection and the wild honey lit them up like dessert in the desert. This place has a charm and warmth that complements the food in a culinary symbiosis. Can't have one without the other and both are enhanced with authenticity and quality.

