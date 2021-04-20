Where are you going?
Cowgirl BBQ

319 S Guadalupe St
| +1 505-982-2565
Sun - Thur 11am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Live Music and Margaritas

Check out the rocking, hip and popular Cowgirl, a melding of Texas BBQ and New Mexico flavors and Old West style. Early evening, there's happy hour including cheap, tasty margaritas. At night, patrons kick up their heels to live music. There's a big patio outside for plenty of sipping.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

Jennifer Ley
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Get your Boots On

There's something so quintessentially Santa Fe about Cowgirl, the restaurant/bar/roadhouse/honkytonk in the Guadalupe Art Section of town. People's choice winner of the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smack Down last year with chile truffle fries, karaoke Mondays and music most other nights of the week, there's nothing not to love.

