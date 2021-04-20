Cowgirl BBQ
319 S Guadalupe St
| +1 505-982-2565
Sun - Thur 11am - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Live Music and MargaritasCheck out the rocking, hip and popular Cowgirl, a melding of Texas BBQ and New Mexico flavors and Old West style. Early evening, there's happy hour including cheap, tasty margaritas. At night, patrons kick up their heels to live music. There's a big patio outside for plenty of sipping.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Get your Boots On
There's something so quintessentially Santa Fe about Cowgirl, the restaurant/bar/roadhouse/honkytonk in the Guadalupe Art Section of town. People's choice winner of the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smack Down last year with chile truffle fries, karaoke Mondays and music most other nights of the week, there's nothing not to love.