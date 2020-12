Located an 'exciting' 45 minute drive west of San Jose is the hidden town of Atenas. Touted as having one of the best climates on the globe, it's the perfect spot to really get away from it all and bask in the wonder of Costa Rica. Here's a quick hit list of things we did over a five day period. You could spend a lifetime in this country, but if your time is limited, here's a pretty good start for ya.