This Caribbean Island is the Perfect Family Vacation Destination—Here’s Why

Gather the kids and get ready to create lifelong memories on the Caribbean island of Aruba. Traveling to this sunny, happy island is easy, with regular flights to Aruba on American Airlines from almost anywhere in the U.S. and plenty of family-friendly resorts. Whether you want to simply feel the white sand of the island’s famous beaches between your toes or go snorkeling in clear, turquoise water, a wide range of activities are available to fill your days with fun and adventure. Whatever your family’s idea of happiness is, experiencing the Aruba Effect together will help you find it.
Day 1:Arrive in Aruba
Check in at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino on the shores of Palm Beach, where accommodations include standard rooms with private balconies and suites that provide extra room for families to spread out. The hotel’s Surf Club for kids organizes fun and educational activities like pool and beach games, scavenger hunts, game shows, and arts and crafts, all supervised by trained staff. Let the kids splash in the pool while you relax on a lounge chair, or head to the beach for paddleboarding, or beach volleyball. Or simply savor the feeling of the soft sands of Palm Beach as you step into the warm waters.
Day 2:Learn About Island History and Go Horseback Riding
Start your day with some refreshing bites and tropical flavors under the shade of Eduardo’s Beach Shack. This spot on Palm Beach, widely regarded as one of Aruba’s most popular smoothie bars, also serves heartier fare like açaí bowls and banana pancakes.
Next, explore the Ayo and Casibari Rock Formations, where winding trails lead to massive boulders that seem to rise mysteriously from the desert landscape. These ancient formations are a must-see for anyone visiting Aruba—the whole family will enjoy climbing through narrow passages and spotting ancient petroglyphs carved into the rocks.
Then, visit the Gold Mine Ranch, a family-owned ranch on Aruba’s northeast coast. The tour includes a 90-minute horseback ride past rugged cliffs and crashing waves and stops at the Historic Gold Mines, a relic of the island’s gold rush history.
If you have time before returning to Palm Beach, stop by the Ostrich Farm, where a guided tour sheds light on these fascinating, flightless birds, their emu relatives, and how they’ve adapted their behavior to the Aruban desert.
End the day at Smokey Joe’s Aruba on the Palm Beach strip. Dig into wood-smoked baby back ribs, rotisserie chicken, and fresh Caribbean fish or shrimp in a lively open-air setting, just right for families looking for a fun, casual dinner.
Day 3:Hike Arikok National Park
Kick off the morning at Willem’s Dutch Pancakes, a cozy restaurant on Palm Beach serving sweet and savory pancakes. Choose among traditional Dutch-style pancakes topped with powdered sugar or heartier options like bacon and Gouda cheese, all made with flour produced using time-honored Dutch milling methods.
Then, hike through Arikok National Park, where cactus-studded landscapes and limestone cliffs lead to tranquil beaches. Home to natural formations, ancient drawings, and hidden caves, the park covers nearly 8,000 acres. To make the most of your visit, consider booking a guided tour with a park ranger, who can point out the diverse flora and fauna and take you to some of the park’s most secluded spots and stunning viewpoints.
Another option is visiting the Donkey Sanctuary, where the whole family can help feed Aruba’s friendliest donkeys during a private 30-minute petting and hugging session. Learn how they’ve been part of the island’s culture for more than 500 years and why their affectionate nature makes them excellent companions.
Make time for snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding at Mangel Halto Beach. As you slip through the mangrove-fringed waters, you’re bound to feel a sense of peace while reconnecting with nature and the entire family and observing colorful marine life like parrotfish, yellowtail snapper, and vivid sponges and anemones in the deeper areas.
Make your way to downtown Oranjestad for dinner at Yemanja. Helmed by chef Joyce de Cuba Huske, the restaurant is known for its outdoor terrace, wood-fired grill, and international dishes with bold Caribbean flavors. Try the Mediterranean lamb dumplings, grouper filled with Boursin cheese au gratin or grilled stuffed Portobello mushroom.
Day 4:Visit the Butterfly Farm and De Palm Island Water Park
Begin your morning at the Butterfly Farm, where you can stroll through a lush, garden-like enclosure filled with hundreds of butterflies from around the world. Expert guides share insights into the butterfly life cycle and help you spot delicate species like the blue morpho and monarch, their gentle fluttering wings bringing a sense of calm.
Next, hop on the ferry to the private island water park of De Palm Island, where you can enjoy activities like banana boat rides, a thrilling zip line, or an underwater SeaTrek, where you walk on the ocean floor. The experience includes a buffet lunch plus an open bar for adults. De Palm Island also has beachside cabanas with premium seating if you want more privacy.
For dinner, feast on pizza, burgers, and elevated pub fare in the convivial atmosphere of North End Pub and Grill.
Day 5:Snorkel at Malmok and Arashi Beach
Get energized for the day at Moomba Beach and Grill, an open-air seaside restaurant with a breakfast buffet piled with fresh fruit, pastries, and made-to-order omelets. The restaurant’s two giant palapas are right on the sand and provide plenty of shade.
Then, prepare for a private snorkeling expedition with Coral Ocean Aruba at Malmok, a picturesque spot on Aruba’s northwest coast where the shallow reefs teem with bright corals and tropical fish.
In the afternoon, practice your new snorkeling skills at Arashi Beach, where you might spot eels and starfish. With beach huts for shade and magnificent sunsets, Arashi is practically tailor-made for lingering until dusk.
Top off the day at Salt and Pepper in Arawak Garden near Palm Beach, where you can order from a massive menu of tapas that represent worldwide culinary traditions. Try the local seafood tapas or the garlic shrimp and keep an eye out for the daily specials that highlight fresh ingredients.
Day 6:See Street Art in San Nicolas
This morning, visit Aruba’s cultural capital of San Nicolas, where artists from around the world and local talent have turned the town into an open-air gallery. Wander the streets, admire the vibrant murals adorning building walls, and snap some memorable family photos.
Break for lunch at Big Mama Grill at Baby Beach, known for its laid-back vibes and generous portions. Fill up on burgers, fish sandwiches, seafood platters, and fried funchi, a local specialty similar to French fries but made with cornmeal instead of potatoes.
Spend the rest of the afternoon at Baby Beach, one of the Caribbean’s most kid-friendly spots. With its half-moon expanse of soft sand and calm lagoon, the beach is ideal for families. The shallow waters allow swimmers to wade out far while still touching the bottom—great for little ones and those who love to float. It makes for a peaceful, family-friendly experience that restores the spirit.
Come dinner time, continue to Gostoso Restaurant in Oranjestad. Here, you’ll find an enticing mix of Portuguese, Caribbean, and international dishes like goat stew, seafood, and beef skewers here. Save room for homemade desserts, including tres leches cake and coconut flan.
Day 7:Visit Philip’s Animal Garden and Board a Submarine
On your final day in Aruba, your first activity is visiting Philip’s Animal Garden, a rescue and rehabilitation center for animals like capuchin monkeys, camels, and iguanas. The sanctuary also offers interactive tours where the whole family can see, touch, and even feed some of the 50 species of animals. Kids consistently love the hands-on experience, and Philip Merryweather himself is often there to share heartwarming stories about the animals’ rescues.
At midday, go to Craft, a terrace café and bar known for power bowls, burgers, tacos, and creative cocktails. Its convenient Palm Beach location and kids’ menu make it the perfect spot to refuel.
In the afternoon, dive 130 feet below the surface with Atlantis Submarine for a close-up look at shipwrecks and coral reefs. From the comfort of a real submarine, the family can experience the wonders of the Caribbean’s marine life without getting wet.
Wrap up your Aruba trip with dinner at Que Pasa Restaurant & Winebar in downtown Oranjestad. Set in a historic merchant building, this local mainstay serves an eclectic mix of international dishes like beef tataki, chicken dumplings in miso bouillon, and sushi rolls. An in-house wine expert available to suggest pairings to complement each dish.
