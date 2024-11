This Caribbean Island is the Perfect Family Vacation Destination—Here’s Why

Kick off the morning at Willem’s Dutch Pancakes , a cozy restaurant on Palm Beach serving sweet and savory pancakes. Choose among traditional Dutch-style pancakes topped with powdered sugar or heartier options like bacon and Gouda cheese, all made with flour produced using time-honored Dutch milling methods.Then, hike through Arikok National Park , where cactus-studded landscapes and limestone cliffs lead to tranquil beaches. Home to natural formations, ancient drawings, and hidden caves, the park covers nearly 8,000 acres. To make the most of your visit, consider booking a guided tour with a park ranger, who can point out the diverse flora and fauna and take you to some of the park’s most secluded spots and stunning viewpoints.Another option is visiting the Donkey Sanctuary , where the whole family can help feed Aruba’s friendliest donkeys during a private 30-minute petting and hugging session. Learn how they’ve been part of the island’s culture for more than 500 years and why their affectionate nature makes them excellent companions.Make time for snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding at Mangel Halto Beach . As you slip through the mangrove-fringed waters, you’re bound to feel a sense of peace while reconnecting with nature and the entire family and observing colorful marine life like parrotfish, yellowtail snapper, and vivid sponges and anemones in the deeper areas.Make your way to downtown Oranjestad for dinner at Yemanja . Helmed by chef Joyce de Cuba Huske, the restaurant is known for its outdoor terrace, wood-fired grill, and international dishes with bold Caribbean flavors. Try the Mediterranean lamb dumplings, grouper filled with Boursin cheese au gratin or grilled stuffed Portobello mushroom.