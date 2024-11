A Dreamy 5-Day Escape to St. Lucia

Book a relaxing cruise (with the help of Sandals) to get the lay of the land via catamaran on a tour featuring some of St. Lucia’s most iconic sites, including the Petit and Gros Pitons which rise 2,600 feet from the sea. The volcanic spires are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and make a magnificent setting for the first of many photo-worthy stops, including the coastline’s flourishing vegetation and the small villages of Anse La Raye and Canaries. Delight in the sights, tastes, and sounds as your small-group catamaran also dips into the scenic bay of Anse Cochon and idyllic Marigot Bay, with snacks, drinks, and opportunities for ocean swimming.Want more time in the water? Check out the white powdery sand of Jalousie Beach, notably different from the darker volcanic sand found at most sunbathing spots across St. Lucia. Here, the super-clear waters make it easy to spot colorful tropical fish, and for those who rent snorkel gear on the beach, a stunning coral reef awaits. The sights are just as stunning above water, and, with the majestic peaks of both pitons as backdrop, the Jalousie is one of the most photographed beaches on the island.The Bombay Club awaits for dinner. St. Lucians love a good seafood fry, and Sandals’ Indian-spiced spin on it is irresistible. A dish called Amritsari features flaky fish coated in spicy gram flour and caraway seeds, served with mint chutney. The vibrant flavors pair with a feast for the eyes of rich geometric patterns, gleaming silver and copper serving dishes, and fragrant herbs that evoke a different time and place.