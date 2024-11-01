JOURNEYS

A Dreamy 5-Day Escape to St. Lucia

Lush rainforests, iconic peaks, and secluded beaches make for a one-of-a-kind vacation in the Caribbean with this five-day St. Lucia itinerary.

Individual resort lodging jutting out on the ocean at Sandals Grande St. Lucian in the Carribeans.

Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

St. Lucia’s landscapes are as diverse as the island’s experiences. Adventure through resplendent rainforests with a rainbow of birds and blossoms, hiking the craggy twin peaks of the Piton Mountains. Drive through the world’s only drive-through volcano. Plunge into the turquoise waters of the Eastern Caribbean to snorkel past coral and schools of vibrant fish glimmering where the sun kisses the water’s surface.

Above and below the water, there are myriad ways to immerse yourself in local culture and culinary experiences for an ideal mix of recreation and restoration. That includes surrounding yourself with soft sands and gorgeous landscapes at Sandals Grande St. Lucian, an all-inclusive resort with private beaches on St. Lucia’s singular northern coast.

Itinerary / 5 Days

A wide view of the Drive-Through Volcano in St. Lucia, Caribbean.

Trip Highlight:

Drive-Through Volcano

St. Lucia's volcanic origins define the island with the instantly recognizable, iconic Pitons. The mountainous peaks are two volcanic plugs formed from an eruption thousands of years ago. Today, you can check out this geologic history and natural wonder on an all-terrain vehicle tour through the world’s only drive-through volcano.
A patio with tables, chairs and a table of food overlooking Choc Bay at Sandals Halcyon Beach.

Stunning views of Choc Bay await at Sandals Halcyon Beach.

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 1:Stay at an All-Inclusive St. Lucia Resort

At Sandals Grande St. Lucian, on its own peninsula along Rodney Bay, calm waters caress the shore in tranquility. The panoramas here are a taste of what’s in store during your five-star stay. Jagged mountains cloaked in greenery rise dramatically from a sparkling blue sea, a perfect playground for exploring and dreamy background for your accommodations. Sixteen spacious room categories include beachfront suites with butler service and the island’s first overwater bungalows—each surrounded by the vivid azure sea and rich marine life below.

You’ll enjoy plenty of palate-pleasing here, too. The resort’s 12 globally inspired restaurants mean the all-inclusive experience is never the same feast twice. With the Stay at One, Play at Three Exchange Program, you can even visit Sandals’ two other resorts on the island, Sandals Regency La Toc and Sandals Halcyon Beach, for 27 restaurants, 21 bars, and 11 pools.

For those who love adventuring on land just as much as by sea (with included water sports and scuba diving), there’s the 18-hole Greg Norman-designed course at Cap Estate Golf & Country Club. Greens fees and the five-minute transfer are complimentary. Follow a turn on the expansive green slopes with surf and turf at Gordon’s Pier Restaurant, where waves lap the wooden stilts and candlelight flickers with each soft ocean breeze. Get your first taste of Creole fusion here, an homage to St. Lucian history, and try anything with mango—one of the island’s most luscious and abundant fruits.
Two people snorkeling in St. Lucia in the Caribbean.

St. Lucia has some of the Caribbean’s best snorkeling and diving.

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 2:Tour by Catamaran and Snorkel at Jalousie Beach

Book a relaxing cruise (with the help of Sandals) to get the lay of the land via catamaran on a tour featuring some of St. Lucia’s most iconic sites, including the Petit and Gros Pitons which rise 2,600 feet from the sea. The volcanic spires are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and make a magnificent setting for the first of many photo-worthy stops, including the coastline’s flourishing vegetation and the small villages of Anse La Raye and Canaries. Delight in the sights, tastes, and sounds as your small-group catamaran also dips into the scenic bay of Anse Cochon and idyllic Marigot Bay, with snacks, drinks, and opportunities for ocean swimming.

Want more time in the water? Check out the white powdery sand of Jalousie Beach, notably different from the darker volcanic sand found at most sunbathing spots across St. Lucia. Here, the super-clear waters make it easy to spot colorful tropical fish, and for those who rent snorkel gear on the beach, a stunning coral reef awaits. The sights are just as stunning above water, and, with the majestic peaks of both pitons as backdrop, the Jalousie is one of the most photographed beaches on the island.

The Bombay Club awaits for dinner. St. Lucians love a good seafood fry, and Sandals’ Indian-spiced spin on it is irresistible. A dish called Amritsari features flaky fish coated in spicy gram flour and caraway seeds, served with mint chutney. The vibrant flavors pair with a feast for the eyes of rich geometric patterns, gleaming silver and copper serving dishes, and fragrant herbs that evoke a different time and place.
A birds eye view of a peninsula with a resort on Pigeon Island, St. Lucia.

Pigeon Island, St. Lucia

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 3:Hike La Sorcière Mountain

Get a bird’s-eye view and then some on a Rainforest Adventure Tram Tour when your intimate eight-person cable car gently lifts you 2,000 feet above sea level at La Sorcière Mountain. Relax as your naturalist guide shares insights about the flora surrounding your open-air gondola, like “parakeet flower” heliconia, also called a “false bird of paradise.” There are plenty of opportunities to spot other indigenous birds—perhaps you’ll even see colorful Jacquot parrots only found in St. Lucia.

Although Pigeon Island may not sound so, the national landmark is as lush as it is historic and a Shangri-La for adventurers. Legends and lore about these 44 acres abound, weaving together centuries of the Amerindians, pirates, and French and English troops that competed and commingled through the centuries. Today, you can explore centuries-old ruins, two secluded beaches, and two hikes with views of Martinique.

Change out of your hiking shoes for dinner at Barefoot by the Sea. This casual, sand-in-the-toes experience may be at picnic tables—but it features elegant dishes. Try mahi mahi fillet or filet of beef in a choice of sauces, including Creole or lemon-caper beurre blanc.
A man and a woman covered in gray mud as part of the Sulphur Springs mud baths in a St. Lucia.

Add on a memorable wellness experience on a St. Lucia trip that includes the Sulphur Springs mud baths.

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 4:Drive Through a Volcano and Soak in Hot Springs in Soufriere

Immerse yourself in St. Lucia’s fascinating topography as you gear up for an action-packed day on a Soufriere Volcano Jeep Safari, arranged with help from Sandals. You’ll visit the world’s only drive-through volcano in an open-top vehicle outfitted for diverse terrain. Its open top means myriad picture-taking opportunities as you explore the Sulphur Springs mud bath, rinse it off in the therapeutic waters of a hot spring, and hike to the rushing cascades of Venus Waterfall.

If you still want more verdant vegetation, opt for outside seating at Toscanini’s. The garden terrace is a romantic spot for al fresco dining. Italian food traditionalists shouldn’t miss the signature meat lasagna, but for those looking for regional specialties, try the insalata di mare with local white fish.
A couple smiling on the bough of a chartered boat in St. Lucia in the Caribbean.

The Sandals concierge can arrange half- and full-day boat charters.

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 5:Boat Anse Chastanet and Hike the Pitons

Avid snorkelers and scuba divers will want to take advantage of the sights at Anse Chastanet Beach. While the shallow reefs along the shoreline typically include sponges, squid, and turtles, venturing further out on a boat charter will include more opportunities to spot colorful coral and diverse schools of fish. Diving here is ideal for the most experienced or beginner (you can dive for free during your stay at Sandals), and some dive centers offer intro classes, which the resort can help you arrange.

If you prefer heights over a plunge, Gros Piton is a must-do. While Petit and Gros Pitons are twin peaks, the taller of the two is more hospitable for climbers to marvel at ocean views below after a three- to six-hour ascent. Those with less time or who prefer a more casual stroll want to check out a 45-minute guided hike along Tet Paul Nature Trail. A private tour provides context with guides who are amateur historians and botanists as you meander past colorful flora and soursop trees, a working farm, and a traditional home, enjoying views as far as the neighboring islands of Martinique and St. Vincent.

The sea surrounding you is an angler’s paradise—and a sushi lover’s, too. Toast a great trip with dinner at Soy Sushi Bar, featuring lobster with avocado, daikon sprouts, and yuzu or other Japanese-inspired dishes. Top it off with a strawberry and passionfruit “sushi” roll drizzled with white chocolate sauce.
