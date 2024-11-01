A Dreamy 5-Day Escape to St. Lucia

St. Lucia’s landscapes are as diverse as the island’s experiences. Adventure through resplendent rainforests with a rainbow of birds and blossoms, hiking the craggy twin peaks of the Piton Mountains. Drive through the world’s only drive-through volcano. Plunge into the turquoise waters of the Eastern Caribbean to snorkel past coral and schools of vibrant fish glimmering where the sun kisses the water’s surface.
Above and below the water, there are myriad ways to immerse yourself in local culture and culinary experiences for an ideal mix of recreation and restoration. That includes surrounding yourself with soft sands and gorgeous landscapes at Sandals Grande St. Lucian, an all-inclusive resort with private beaches on St. Lucia’s singular northern coast.
Day 1:Stay at an All-Inclusive St. Lucia Resort
You’ll enjoy plenty of palate-pleasing here, too. The resort’s 12 globally inspired restaurants mean the all-inclusive experience is never the same feast twice. With the Stay at One, Play at Three Exchange Program, you can even visit Sandals’ two other resorts on the island, Sandals Regency La Toc and Sandals Halcyon Beach, for 27 restaurants, 21 bars, and 11 pools.
For those who love adventuring on land just as much as by sea (with included water sports and scuba diving), there’s the 18-hole Greg Norman-designed course at Cap Estate Golf & Country Club. Greens fees and the five-minute transfer are complimentary. Follow a turn on the expansive green slopes with surf and turf at Gordon’s Pier Restaurant, where waves lap the wooden stilts and candlelight flickers with each soft ocean breeze. Get your first taste of Creole fusion here, an homage to St. Lucian history, and try anything with mango—one of the island’s most luscious and abundant fruits.
Day 2:Tour by Catamaran and Snorkel at Jalousie Beach
Want more time in the water? Check out the white powdery sand of Jalousie Beach, notably different from the darker volcanic sand found at most sunbathing spots across St. Lucia. Here, the super-clear waters make it easy to spot colorful tropical fish, and for those who rent snorkel gear on the beach, a stunning coral reef awaits. The sights are just as stunning above water, and, with the majestic peaks of both pitons as backdrop, the Jalousie is one of the most photographed beaches on the island.
The Bombay Club awaits for dinner. St. Lucians love a good seafood fry, and Sandals’ Indian-spiced spin on it is irresistible. A dish called Amritsari features flaky fish coated in spicy gram flour and caraway seeds, served with mint chutney. The vibrant flavors pair with a feast for the eyes of rich geometric patterns, gleaming silver and copper serving dishes, and fragrant herbs that evoke a different time and place.
Day 3:Hike La Sorcière Mountain
Although Pigeon Island may not sound so, the national landmark is as lush as it is historic and a Shangri-La for adventurers. Legends and lore about these 44 acres abound, weaving together centuries of the Amerindians, pirates, and French and English troops that competed and commingled through the centuries. Today, you can explore centuries-old ruins, two secluded beaches, and two hikes with views of Martinique.
Change out of your hiking shoes for dinner at Barefoot by the Sea. This casual, sand-in-the-toes experience may be at picnic tables—but it features elegant dishes. Try mahi mahi fillet or filet of beef in a choice of sauces, including Creole or lemon-caper beurre blanc.
Day 4:Drive Through a Volcano and Soak in Hot Springs in Soufriere
If you still want more verdant vegetation, opt for outside seating at Toscanini’s. The garden terrace is a romantic spot for al fresco dining. Italian food traditionalists shouldn’t miss the signature meat lasagna, but for those looking for regional specialties, try the insalata di mare with local white fish.
Day 5:Boat Anse Chastanet and Hike the Pitons
If you prefer heights over a plunge, Gros Piton is a must-do. While Petit and Gros Pitons are twin peaks, the taller of the two is more hospitable for climbers to marvel at ocean views below after a three- to six-hour ascent. Those with less time or who prefer a more casual stroll want to check out a 45-minute guided hike along Tet Paul Nature Trail. A private tour provides context with guides who are amateur historians and botanists as you meander past colorful flora and soursop trees, a working farm, and a traditional home, enjoying views as far as the neighboring islands of Martinique and St. Vincent.
The sea surrounding you is an angler’s paradise—and a sushi lover’s, too. Toast a great trip with dinner at Soy Sushi Bar, featuring lobster with avocado, daikon sprouts, and yuzu or other Japanese-inspired dishes. Top it off with a strawberry and passionfruit “sushi” roll drizzled with white chocolate sauce.