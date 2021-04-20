El Sabor de la Montaña
Alajuela Province, Alajuela, Costa Rica
+506 2482 1367
Sun 8am - 12am
Mon - Sat 8am - 5am
Poas Volcano Food SpotIf you happen to be in the area of the Poas Volcano and need to eat, El Sabor del la Montana has you covered. With lofty timber ceilings and huge picture windows, El Sabor has a rustic lodge-like feel that will make you feel like a true mountain adventurer. The menu is very carnivore-friendly, but you can request a few tweaks from the server if you prefer to change it up a bit. It's also situated near a few souvenir shops, just in case you need to grab that last minute trinket before you head on your way.
