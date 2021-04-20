El Sabor de la Montaña

The Rainmaker Nature Park, Waterfalls And Suspension Bridges.

The Rainmaker Park is located about 30 minutes drive from the town of Quepos, it is a great park to take a morning nature hike in the authentic Costa Rican rainforest, the amount of plants and the different kind of animals make this area a perfect place for nature enthusiasts, biologist or wildlife photographers. There are several trails, hanging bridges and swimming waterfalls. Taking an official naturalist guide is the best idea to enjoy more and learn more about this unique ecosystem in the central pacific of Costa Rica. The guided tour leave every morning from the area of Manuel Antonio and Quepos, the transportation, water, entrance fee, and a delicious lunch is included.