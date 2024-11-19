This Dreamy Caribbean Island Is a Perfect Couples’ Getaway

Aruba is hard to beat for a dreamy couples’ retreat, with experiences that bring a deep sense of connection and relaxation, like horseback riding tours through the island’s windswept landscape with the breeze in your hair and one-of-a-kind couples’ massages on a floating ocean platform. Prefer lounging by the pool and beachfront dinners with your toes in the soft sand? That works, too! But if you’re ready for more, here’s the perfect itinerary for planning a simple romantic getaway, a honeymoon, or the wedding of your dreams. And the best part? With American Airlines flying to Aruba from nearly everywhere in the U.S., getting there is a breeze.