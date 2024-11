This Dreamy Caribbean Island Is a Perfect Couples’ Getaway

Rise early for your final day in paradise with a sunrise hike and beach meditation led by a private guide from Aruba Nature Adventures. As the sun comes up and the birds awaken, sit among the towering cacti by the Alto Vista Chapel to meditate and reflect. Afterward, visit the chapel and bask in the spectacular views over the sea from these hills above the north shore.Next, head back towards Palm Beach to spend your last morning strolling through Paseo Herenica and shopping for souvenirs. Whether you’re picking up Aruba Aloe products, a new strand of pearls at Pearl Gems , or browsing the beauty emporium Maggy’s , there’s something for everyone.Head to a beachside lunch at Azzurro Ristorante Italiano before strolling along Palm Beach, swimming in the ocean, or grabbing a festive frozen drink at Bugaloe while gazing out at the sea.Go to Bohemian Restaurant , tucked inside a hidden garden in the heart of Palm Beach, for your farewell dinner. Combining the charm of the French Riviera with New York City style, this spot specializes in European classics like foie gras and steak tartare, all overseen by a French chef. Local fishermen also regularly supply seafood caught that day, with the grilled red snapper being a standout. Surrounded by lush greenery, you’ll relish one last memorable meal as the sun sets on your final evening in Aruba.