This Dreamy Caribbean Island Is a Perfect Couples’ Getaway

Aruba is hard to beat for a dreamy couples’ retreat, with experiences that bring a deep sense of connection and relaxation, like horseback riding tours through the island’s windswept landscape with the breeze in your hair and one-of-a-kind couples’ massages on a floating ocean platform. Prefer lounging by the pool and beachfront dinners with your toes in the soft sand? That works, too! But if you’re ready for more, here’s the perfect itinerary for planning a simple romantic getaway, a honeymoon, or the wedding of your dreams. And the best part? With American Airlines flying to Aruba from nearly everywhere in the U.S., getting there is a breeze.
Day 1:Arrive in Aruba and Eat Beachside
Touch down at Queen Beatrix International Airport, where First Class Experience Aruba, a V.I.P. service that fast-tracks your arrival and smoothly transfers you to your hotel, will greet you, kickstarting your journey on this happy island.
On the way to the hotel, stop at West Deck, a lively grill and beach bar among the colorful architecture of Aruba’s capital, Oranjestad, perched on a wooden deck overlooking a white sandy beach. Toast the beginning of your tropical getaway with a mango daiquiri or piña colada, savor the taste of tropical fruit, and feel the stress of daily life completely dissipate as you take in the scenic beauty of the waterfront before your eyes.
Check in at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba, one of the Caribbean’s premier romantic retreats. This adults-only resort, known for its exceptional service, sits on the soft white sands of Eagle Beach. The property’s elegantly designed rooms have private balconies, a spa, and activities like yoga and Pilates.
Tonight’s dinner will be a romantic meal in a private palapa right at the resort, with unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea. The powdery beach, swaying palms, and flickering candles create an intimate vibe found nowhere else in Aruba.
Day 2:Yoga and Horseback Riding
Greet the day peacefully with a sunrise yoga session on the beach, guided by Aruba’s local instructor, Shanti. Then, fuel up with a hearty breakfast of eggs, pancakes, or vegan waffles at Matthew’s Beachside Restaurant, a five-minute walk from your hotel.
Now saddle up for a thrilling horseback riding tour with Rancho Loco along Nacho Trail to Moro Beach and the Natural Pool, a striking volcanic rock formation resembling a miniature mountain range. You can enjoy the cool, refreshing waters as you take a dip in this sheltered swimming hole before beginning your return trip. Be sure to stay hydrated and reapply sunblock—Aruba’s sun can be intense, even in shaded spots.
Stop for lunch at Bingo Café, a laid-back spot with a distinctly Dutch vibe that locals love. The rustic wooden furniture and soft, dim lighting create a cozy, welcoming vibe. Try highlights like lamb stew, beef satay, keshi yena (a traditional Aruban dish of cheese stuffed with spiced meat), or their famous burger and vegan dishes.
Head to Spa del Sol, steps from Eagle Beach, for a restorative afternoon. Some of the treatments at this day spa incorporate local ingredients like aloe vera and coconut, adding an authentic Caribbean touch. Get a massage or facial while listening to the gentle sound of waves washing ashore.
In the evening, visit Papiamento Restaurant, a beloved family-owned eatery in a historic cunucu (a traditional Aruban house) decorated with European antiques. Savor exquisite meat and seafood dishes infused with island flavors while dining in a beautiful garden beside a shimmering pool under the stars. After dinner, try your luck at Alhambra Casino, a sophisticated nightlife destination for gaming and entertainment.
Day 3:Get a Massage and Go to Mangel Halto Beach
Kick off your day at Santos Coffee with Soul. This welcoming coffee shop emphasizes sustainability and is a popular gathering spot for locals and visitors.
Next, enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at Serene Floating Massage. This floating platform, anchored 12 feet from shore, drifts with the waves, adding an extra relaxing element to an already soothing treatment. Any tension will melt away as you listen to the soft sounds of the water, breathe in the faint, tropical scent of coconut and aloe, and luxuriate in the skilled hands of your therapist, working in harmony with the ocean’s gentle rise and fall.
After your massage, head to Zeerover in Savaneta, a local fisherman’s wharf known for its incredibly fresh seafood, cleaned and cooked on the spot. Then, for the rest of the afternoon, go to local favorite Mangel Halto for a relaxing swim, stand-up paddleboarding, or kayaking. Besides splashing around in the calm, shallow waters, you can stroll along the wooden sun deck and settle in one of the shaded beach huts—ideal for watching the sunset.
End the day at Old Man and Sea in historic Savaneta. This Hemingway-inspired restaurant offers a dining experience in a private overwater cabana. The menu includes local dishes, international influences, fresh catches of the day, and high-quality lamb and steak sourced from top distributors.
Day 4:Explore Street Art in San Nicolas, Aruba’s Culture Capital
Have breakfast at Bucuti’s Elements Restaurant, where fresh, organic ingredients set a healthful tone for the day. Afterward, lace up your walking shoes and head to San Nicolas for a guided tour of the island’s burgeoning street art scene with Aruba Mural Tours, led by the experts behind the esteemed Aruba Art Fair. Then stop by O’Niel Caribbean Kitchen for local favorites like lamb, ribs, and jerk chicken, all served in a casual setting by friendly, efficient staff.
Spend the afternoon at Eagle Beach, the widest beach in Aruba, where you can stretch out and recharge on the soft, sun-warmed sands or try your hand at water sports like parasailing or kayaking in the turquoise waters. Be sure to snap a photo of the famous fofoti trees, with their distinctive windswept silhouettes pointing toward the Caribbean.
Before dinner, stop by Alto Vista Winery, a boutique estate winery, to sample locally produced wines. Learn how Aruba’s dry climate and terrain influence the wine’s flavors and aromas, and then taste it yourself.
For dinner, make your way to Ever Restaurant on the Oranjestad marina, where chef Ever de Pena crafts a stunning seven-course tasting menu filled with fish, shellfish, meats, and dessert. The open kitchen adds to the enchantment, allowing you to watch the chef and his team transform their culinary dreams into reality.
Day 5:Hiking and Meditation at Alto Vista Chapel
Rise early for your final day in paradise with a sunrise hike and beach meditation led by a private guide from Aruba Nature Adventures. As the sun comes up and the birds awaken, sit among the towering cacti by the Alto Vista Chapel to meditate and reflect. Afterward, visit the chapel and bask in the spectacular views over the sea from these hills above the north shore.
Next, head back towards Palm Beach to spend your last morning strolling through Paseo Herenica and shopping for souvenirs. Whether you’re picking up Aruba Aloe products, a new strand of pearls at Pearl Gems, or browsing the beauty emporium Maggy’s, there’s something for everyone.
Head to a beachside lunch at Azzurro Ristorante Italiano before strolling along Palm Beach, swimming in the ocean, or grabbing a festive frozen drink at Bugaloe while gazing out at the sea.
Go to Bohemian Restaurant, tucked inside a hidden garden in the heart of Palm Beach, for your farewell dinner. Combining the charm of the French Riviera with New York City style, this spot specializes in European classics like foie gras and steak tartare, all overseen by a French chef. Local fishermen also regularly supply seafood caught that day, with the grilled red snapper being a standout. Surrounded by lush greenery, you’ll relish one last memorable meal as the sun sets on your final evening in Aruba.
