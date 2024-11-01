Island Hop Through the Caribbean’s Best-Kept Secret Islands

Known as the “Jewel of the Caribbean,” St. Vincent and the Grenadines is renowned for its cultural attractions, black- and white-sand beaches, luxury resorts, and stunning scenery. Whether you’re looking to spend the day in the vibrant capital of Kingston or snorkel off Bequia Island, the remote destination—made up of 32 small islands and cays—is ideal for any vacation.

Channel your inner Robinson Crusoe on an uninhabited island during a catamaran cruise. Snorkel along colorful coral reefs. Visit quaint colonial mansions. Hike to the top of a lush volcano. During your adventure, stay at Sandals’ newest resort, Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which embodies the island’s natural beauty and charm through secluded, beachfront accommodations; authentic, regionally inspired cuisine; and local tours.

