Island Hop Through the Caribbean’s Best-Kept Secret Islands

Step off the beaten path and discover the vibrant culture, lush forests, and pristine beaches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A view of sailboats in a bay surrounded by greenery in Kingstown, St. Vincent

Kingstown, St. Vincent

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Known as the “Jewel of the Caribbean,” St. Vincent and the Grenadines is renowned for its cultural attractions, black- and white-sand beaches, luxury resorts, and stunning scenery. Whether you’re looking to spend the day in the vibrant capital of Kingston or snorkel off Bequia Island, the remote destination—made up of 32 small islands and cays—is ideal for any vacation.

Channel your inner Robinson Crusoe on an uninhabited island during a catamaran cruise. Snorkel along colorful coral reefs. Visit quaint colonial mansions. Hike to the top of a lush volcano. During your adventure, stay at Sandals’ newest resort, Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which embodies the island’s natural beauty and charm through secluded, beachfront accommodations; authentic, regionally inspired cuisine; and local tours.

Itinerary / 5 Days

A bowl of colorful food at Sandals Resorts Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Trip Highlight

Resort Dining

A stay at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines includes 11 specialty restaurants, including Imoro, where you can customize salads and green bowls with more than 30 locally sourced ingredients. Crema, a coffee and ice cream shop, uses Jamaican Blue Mountain beans. Try unique, authentic Vincy cooking at the family-style spot Buccan, where seafood and native greens take center stage.
Trip Designer

Sandals Resorts

Perhaps no place in the world captures the imagination more than the Caribbean. People call it paradise. Sandals calls it home. Its all-inclusive resorts are set along the most gorgeous tropical settings and exquisite beaches in Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent.
A view of the pool and deck chairs overlooking the ocean at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 1:Stay at an All-Inclusive Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Check into Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sandals’ newest all-inclusive resort in the unspoiled island nation. Choose one of the property’s stylish accommodation options, such as two-story Overwater Villas, Beachfront Butler Villas, and secluded Swim-Up Suites. Today, you’ll relax at the property and enjoy its many included amenities.

Try your hand at a full range of water sports, such as waterskiing and wakeboarding, with the help of top-of-the-line equipment and professional instruction. Play a friendly game of tennis, beach volleyball, or pool. Watch live entertainment and immerse yourself in local culture while listening to a steel drum band. Or simply unwind by one of the resort’s four pools.

If you’re looking to dive into adventure from day one, St. Vincent and the Grenadines boasts some of the Caribbean’s most stunning coral reefs, walls, and wrecks, as well as healthy marine species like squid, manta rays, and harmless reef sharks. With the resort’s all-inclusive scuba diving and snorkeling, you can explore it all with a PADI® certified staff. Don’t miss Anchor Reef, named for its 18th-century anchor, or Critter Corner, a site known for its biodiversity.

Back on dry land, try Vincy, homegrown ingredients at Buccan. Local dishes served family style range from lamb curry and whole fish to yabba pot rice and mango chutney crisp.
A wide view of people hiking in front of a towering wall of greenery and a waterfall in in St. Vincent.

Hiking in St. Vincent

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 2:Volcanic Hikes and Beaches

Kick off your day with a cup of authentic Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee and a freshly baked pastry at Blum; you’ll need the caffeine for a guided hike up La Soufrière volcano. At 3,196 feet above sea level, it ranks as St. Vincent’s highest peak. You’ll also enjoy a scenic walk along Richmond Beach and Wallibou River, a volcanic gorge that serves as the gateway to the trailhead. At the summit, soak up views of surrounding islands, gin-clear Caribbean waters, and the interior of the ancient crater.

Because of La Soufrière, St. Vincent is also home to some beaches with black sand composed of volcanic minerals and lava fragments. (The rest of the Grenadines have powdery white-sand beaches.) Spend the afternoon relaxing on one of these natural wonders, such as Rawacou Recreation Park and Mt. Wynne Beach, a popular picnic spot. Later, return to Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for a taste of regional flavors like pepperpot soup, braised oxtail, and curried chicken at The Jerk Shack.
A wide view of the bay hotel, and mountains of Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 3:A Day in the Capital

Explore the historic heart of Kingstown, the capital of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Immerse yourself in the island’s heritage and culture while touring 19th-century landmarks like the colonial courthouse building, St. George’s Cathedral (home to a stained-glass window gifted by Queen Victoria), and the Cobblestone Inn, where King JaJa of Opobo is believed to have stayed during his exile from Africa. Next, wander the local market to search for hand-made crafts, tropical fruit, and fragrant spices.

Make your way to the Saint Vincent Botanical Gardens, the oldest botanical garden in the Western Hemisphere. An important conservation site for the St. Vincent parrot, the island’s national bird, the garden’s 20 acres are full of endemic and exotic plants, including a breadfruit tree descended from the one Captain Bligh brought to the island in 1793. Tonight, enjoy dinner at Sora, the resort’s Italian restaurant that serves favorites like crispy calamari, pumpkin risotto, and braised meatballs.
An overhead view of a catamaran in the ocean along a beach around St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Catamaran Cruising around St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 4:Cruise to the Tobago Cays

Today, you’ll head out to sea and discover the southern Grenadines, one of the best places in the region to go snorkeling and diving. Charter a catamaran and sail to the Tobago Cays, an uninhabited archipelago known for its kaleidoscopic reefs and powdery white-sand beaches. The adventure begins as soon as you cruise through crystal blue waters with dreamy panoramic ocean views that stretch as far as you can see. Once you arrive, don your diving or snorkeling gear and witness that magic of a vibrant underwater world. Swim with friendly sea turtles and past colorful coral teeming with tropical fish.

Next, make your way to Union Island—often called “Little Tahiti” because of its lush‚ almost vertical peaks—for lunch at a beachside restaurant. Before returning to St. Vincent, sink your toes in the soft sand at the idyllic, crescent-shaped Salt Whistle Bay on Mayreau Island. Back at the resort, savor a dinner at Butch’s Island Chop House, where you can choose from surf and turf like hand-cut steaks and broiled Caribbean lobster tail.
A brightly decorated casual eatery surrounded by bright green and pink plants at Bequia Island

Bequia Island

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 5:Go Island Hopping Between Mustique and Bequia

Embark on another tour as you sail to Mustique, a pristine, private island known for white-sand beaches like Macaroni Beach and Pasture Bay Beach. Sunbathe, swim, and snorkel in the azure water. As you navigate the coastline, your guide will reveal Mustique’s intriguing history and share how this three-mile-long island went from a historic community of fishermen to an iconic playground for celebrities and royalty. Before you leave, grab a drink overlooking Britannia Bay at Basil’s Bar, known for its famous guests.

Your next stop is Bequia, the largest island in the Grenadines and a popular spot for sailing and yachting enthusiasts. Pick up a nautical souvenir on Belmont Street in the island’s capital, Port Elizabeth, and visit Firefly Estate, a sugar mill that dates back to 1789. There, you can taste breadfruit, press your own sugarcane juice, and learn how to crack a coconut. That evening, celebrate the new memories you’ve made at Sandals’ restaurant, Scrimshaw. The menu highlights sustainable seafood like conch chowder, fritters, and local lobster.
