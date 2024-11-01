Island Hop Through the Caribbean’s Best-Kept Secret Islands

Known as the “Jewel of the Caribbean,” St. Vincent and the Grenadines is renowned for its cultural attractions, black- and white-sand beaches, luxury resorts, and stunning scenery. Whether you’re looking to spend the day in the vibrant capital of Kingston or snorkel off Bequia Island, the remote destination—made up of 32 small islands and cays—is ideal for any vacation.
Channel your inner Robinson Crusoe on an uninhabited island during a catamaran cruise. Snorkel along colorful coral reefs. Visit quaint colonial mansions. Hike to the top of a lush volcano. During your adventure, stay at Sandals’ newest resort, Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which embodies the island’s natural beauty and charm through secluded, beachfront accommodations; authentic, regionally inspired cuisine; and local tours.
Day 1:Stay at an All-Inclusive Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Try your hand at a full range of water sports, such as waterskiing and wakeboarding, with the help of top-of-the-line equipment and professional instruction. Play a friendly game of tennis, beach volleyball, or pool. Watch live entertainment and immerse yourself in local culture while listening to a steel drum band. Or simply unwind by one of the resort’s four pools.
If you’re looking to dive into adventure from day one, St. Vincent and the Grenadines boasts some of the Caribbean’s most stunning coral reefs, walls, and wrecks, as well as healthy marine species like squid, manta rays, and harmless reef sharks. With the resort’s all-inclusive scuba diving and snorkeling, you can explore it all with a PADI® certified staff. Don’t miss Anchor Reef, named for its 18th-century anchor, or Critter Corner, a site known for its biodiversity.
Back on dry land, try Vincy, homegrown ingredients at Buccan. Local dishes served family style range from lamb curry and whole fish to yabba pot rice and mango chutney crisp.
Day 2:Volcanic Hikes and Beaches
Because of La Soufrière, St. Vincent is also home to some beaches with black sand composed of volcanic minerals and lava fragments. (The rest of the Grenadines have powdery white-sand beaches.) Spend the afternoon relaxing on one of these natural wonders, such as Rawacou Recreation Park and Mt. Wynne Beach, a popular picnic spot. Later, return to Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for a taste of regional flavors like pepperpot soup, braised oxtail, and curried chicken at The Jerk Shack.
Day 3:A Day in the Capital
Make your way to the Saint Vincent Botanical Gardens, the oldest botanical garden in the Western Hemisphere. An important conservation site for the St. Vincent parrot, the island’s national bird, the garden’s 20 acres are full of endemic and exotic plants, including a breadfruit tree descended from the one Captain Bligh brought to the island in 1793. Tonight, enjoy dinner at Sora, the resort’s Italian restaurant that serves favorites like crispy calamari, pumpkin risotto, and braised meatballs.
Day 4:Cruise to the Tobago Cays
Next, make your way to Union Island—often called “Little Tahiti” because of its lush‚ almost vertical peaks—for lunch at a beachside restaurant. Before returning to St. Vincent, sink your toes in the soft sand at the idyllic, crescent-shaped Salt Whistle Bay on Mayreau Island. Back at the resort, savor a dinner at Butch’s Island Chop House, where you can choose from surf and turf like hand-cut steaks and broiled Caribbean lobster tail.
Day 5:Go Island Hopping Between Mustique and Bequia
Your next stop is Bequia, the largest island in the Grenadines and a popular spot for sailing and yachting enthusiasts. Pick up a nautical souvenir on Belmont Street in the island’s capital, Port Elizabeth, and visit Firefly Estate, a sugar mill that dates back to 1789. There, you can taste breadfruit, press your own sugarcane juice, and learn how to crack a coconut. That evening, celebrate the new memories you’ve made at Sandals’ restaurant, Scrimshaw. The menu highlights sustainable seafood like conch chowder, fritters, and local lobster.