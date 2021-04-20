Atenas Farmers' Market Av 6, Provincia de Alajuela, Atenas, Costa Rica

Friday Farmers' Market Every Friday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Farmers' Market is in full swing in downtown Atenas. Featuring choice eats and treats from all the surrounding farms, it doesn't get any more 'natural' than the selections here. You'll be able to find anything from fruits, vegetables, and flowers to meats, crafts and local dairy goods. And the best part is that the prices are fantastic, and it all goes directly back to the hard working folks in the community that you are talking to at the stand when you make your purchase. If you happen to miss this Friday market, don't worry, there are fresh produce stands dotting the roads throughout this area of Costa Rica, so you can still get your market madness on.