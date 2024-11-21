This Caribbean Destination is the Ultimate Wellness Retreat

In Aruba, tranquility and renewal weave throughout the desert landscape framed by pristine beaches and turquoise waters. Whether you’re relaxing at a resort or practicing yoga by the ocean, the Caribbean island makes an ideal backdrop for wellness and self-discovery. Here, you can learn about the healing benefits of local aloe, experience it for yourself at a spa, and see the sun’s descent into the sea during a twilight yoga session. Find serenity among the succulents and wildlife on a hike and recharge with a nourishing meal—Aruba’s dining scene offers everything from vegan restaurants to fresh seafood straight from the island’s waters. Whatever your plans, you’ll experience the Aruba Effect—a true escape from everyday stress. Plus, getting there is a breeze with American Airlines, conveniently flying to Aruba from nearly anywhere in the U.S.