This Caribbean Destination is the Ultimate Wellness Retreat

In Aruba, tranquility and renewal weave throughout the desert landscape framed by pristine beaches and turquoise waters. Whether you’re relaxing at a resort or practicing yoga by the ocean, the Caribbean island makes an ideal backdrop for wellness and self-discovery. Here, you can learn about the healing benefits of local aloe, experience it for yourself at a spa, and see the sun’s descent into the sea during a twilight yoga session. Find serenity among the succulents and wildlife on a hike and recharge with a nourishing meal—Aruba’s dining scene offers everything from vegan restaurants to fresh seafood straight from the island’s waters. Whatever your plans, you’ll experience the Aruba Effect—a true escape from everyday stress. Plus, getting there is a breeze with American Airlines, conveniently flying to Aruba from nearly anywhere in the U.S.
Itinerary / 6 Days
Day 1:Arrive in Aruba and Unwind
Explore the amenities, including an infinity freshwater swimming pool (that’s newly renovated) and a fitness room. Or head to Eagle Beach for a swim or game of beach tennis.
No matter what you choose, enjoy a leisurely walk along Eagle Beach before dinner. Let the sound of the waves wash over you as you gaze at the sunset and the island’s iconic fofoti trees curving towards the sea.
In the evening, savor a meal under the stars at Ike’s Bistro, a recently renovated open-air restaurant at the resort. The menu has delicious Mediterranean and Caribbean dishes, such as local seafood ceviche with mango, avocado, and red pepper and a pulled jackfruit almond salad. The new vegan choices are also quite popular.
Day 2:Qi Gong and Yoga on the Beach
Afterward, go to Matthew’s Beachside Restaurant, one of Aruba’s best casual eateries for beachfront dining. Treat yourself to a healthful breakfast of Vegan Ranchero, made with corn tortillas, local greens, and tofu scrambled with mushrooms and onions, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole. Alternatively, try the Sweet Potato Power Bowl, composed of roasted sweet potatoes, bananas, berries, toasted coconut, granola, and a peanut butter drizzle.
Then, return to the resort to lounge by the pool or pop into Spa del Sol, a Caribbean-Balinese spa with treatments right on the beach, for a Balinese massage—a full-body, deep-tissue treatment that combines stretches, acupressure, and aromatherapy. Or opt for the Coconut Body Scrub, a signature treatment that uses natural coconut to exfoliate and hydrate your skin.
Enjoy a private yoga session (booked in advance) with Beach Yoga Aruba as evening falls. Feel your body completely relax as you hear the waves crashing ashore in the background while the colors of the sunset illuminate the twilight sky—you’ll experience a sense of calm only found in Aruba.
Day 3:Hike Hooiberg and Go Sailing
After your hike, visit the Aruba Aloe Factory and Museum to learn about the island’s famous aloe products and their skin-healthy benefits. The museum recounts the history of the aloe vera plant, a succulent cultivated here for over a century. Pick up a few beauty products to continue to benefit from aloe’s healing properties after returning home.
As evening approaches, make your way to Hyatt Pier on Palm Beach for a sunset sail with Red Sail Sports aboard one of their stylish catamarans. You’ll sample delicious hors d’oeuvres and sip on cocktails or local beers from the open bar while basking in the views of Aruba’s coastline as the sun sets over the horizon.
For a change of pace, visit Azia Restaurant & Lounge, where a Buddha statue from Indonesia covered in gold leaf from Colombia sets the tone for a fusion of Asian and Caribbean influences. Think pan-fried edamame dumplings, bluefin tuna sashimi, and crispy rice salmon nigiri with cilantro pesto and yuzu powder.
Day 4:Energy Healing and Spa Treatments at the Renaissance Hotel
Afterward, visit Renaissance Island, Aruba’s only private beach, for a massage. Okeanos Spa invites you to your own private Spa Cove on the island for the ultimate in spa treatments. Choose from menu of island-inspired therapies, including aloe-based treatments. All packages include entry and a one-day stay on Renaissance Island.
You’ll dine at Barefoot Restaurant, one of Aruba’s most beloved toes-in-the-sand spots tonight. Try the creative international fusion cuisine served on the beach, such as chicken with pineapple or Caribbean grouper with mango sauce.
Day 5:Meditate at the Butterfly Farm and Kite Surf Hadicurari
Start your day with breakfast at Mulligan’s Golf Café, Bar & Restaurant, where everyone can take in views of the green fairways and ocean beyond. Known for its buffet with hearty breakfast choices and located by the first and ninth holes of the golf course at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Mulligan’s serves everything from inventive egg scrambles to classic pancakes and waffles.
Then, find your way to the Caribbean’s best spot for kite surfing, Hadicurari Beach. The constant trade winds and flat, shallow waters are a magnet for wind and kite surfers, making Aruba a world-famous destination for beginners and pros alike. The knowledgeable instructors at Aruba Kite Surfing can help you learn how to do it.
Day 6:Hike Aruba’s North Coast
On your last night in Aruba, step inside a historic cunucu (traditional home) and sit at a communal, U-shaped table at 2 Fools and a Bull for a five-course meal with wine pairings. Embrace the festive atmosphere as you mingle with fellow guests between courses, making for a memorable and celebratory finale for your Aruba trip.