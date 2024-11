This Caribbean Destination is the Ultimate Wellness Retreat

This morning, set off for a hike to the top of Hooiberg , a cone-shaped mountain that rises 540 feet from the center of Aruba and whose name means “haystack” in Dutch. Make the easy climb up the 600 steps to reach the summit, where the views unveil a new perspective on the island—along the way, you’ll likely see some wild goats, parakeets, and colorful lizards.After your hike, visit the Aruba Aloe Factory and Museum to learn about the island’s famous aloe products and their skin-healthy benefits. The museum recounts the history of the aloe vera plant, a succulent cultivated here for over a century. Pick up a few beauty products to continue to benefit from aloe’s healing properties after returning home.As evening approaches, make your way to Hyatt Pier on Palm Beach for a sunset sail with Red Sail Sports aboard one of their stylish catamarans. You’ll sample delicious hors d’oeuvres and sip on cocktails or local beers from the open bar while basking in the views of Aruba’s coastline as the sun sets over the horizon.For a change of pace, visit Azia Restaurant & Lounge , where a Buddha statue from Indonesia covered in gold leaf from Colombia sets the tone for a fusion of Asian and Caribbean influences. Think pan-fried edamame dumplings, bluefin tuna sashimi, and crispy rice salmon nigiri with cilantro pesto and yuzu powder.