Must-Try Restaurants in Aruba

Beyond its world-famous white-sand beaches, Aruba’s vibrant food scene sets it apart. Thanks to a blend of cultures from around the globe, the island’s culinary offerings are as diverse as its people.
A walk through the capital of Oranjestad reveals a vast spectrum of flavors—from classic Dutch and French dishes to bold South American fare and fresh sushi. After a day of snorkeling or swimming in the crystal-clear sea, feast on the freshest daily catch seafood while soaking up the waterfront vistas.
With more than 250 dining options and experiences, this idyllic island offers endless chances to savor the Aruba Effect for a truly restorative getaway. Plus, getting there is easy, with American Airlines offering convenient flights to Aruba from nearly anywhere in the U.S.
Itinerary / 4 Days
Day 1:Arrive in Aruba
Check-in at the Renaissance Wind Creek Resort Aruba in Oranjestad, featuring spacious accommodations with ocean, pool, or city views. Choose between the adults-only Renaissance Marina Hotel and the secluded Renaissance Ocean Suites for a stay tailored to your preferences. Also, find multiple swimming pools, a well-equipped fitness center, and a range of dining options serving everything from handcrafted cocktails to perfectly cooked steaks.
For your first meal in Aruba, visit Renaissance Marketplace, an energetic outdoor marketplace filled with the aromas of warm Caribbean spices and thin-crust pizzas baking in a wood-fired oven. There are practically endless choices for food lovers—grab a slice at Casa Tua or try the dishes at Hung Paradise, a Chinese restaurant offering Caribbean and European twists on classics. If you’re looking for a quick snack, stop by 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, a relaxed, open-air spot perfect for enjoying fried funchi, an Aruba specialty similar to French fries but made from cornmeal.
Now, it’s time to explore, so hop on the private water taxi to Renaissance Island, a 40-acre tropical paradise home to the island’s only private beaches and open to resort guests. Step onto the soft, sun-drenched sand and feel the warmth beneath your feet as you watch the pink flamingos along the shore and feel truly refreshed. Order a sunset cocktail at Papagayo Bar & Grill as the day winds down.
Tonight’s dinner in Oranjestad is at Lima Bistro for Peruvian dishes like ceviche with cilantro and sweet potato and a beef stir-fry called lomo saltado. Have a nightcap at Apotek Speakeasy before trying your hand at poker or slots at the Wind Creek Crystal Casino.
Day 2See Oranjestad and Go Snorkeling
After breakfast, walk around downtown Oranjestad and tour the Fort Zoutman Historical Museum, the oldest building in town, to learn about Aruba’s history. Return to the hotel and lunch on seafood and international dishes at Aquarius Restaurant.
After lunch, set sail with Red Sail Sports Aruba for an afternoon snorkeling adventure that promises underwater glimpses of the colorful coral and bountiful tropical fish congregating around the Antilla shipwreck.
In the evening, dine on expertly grilled meats and seafood at Koal. Then, wrap up the night with a cocktail at Liquid Chef Gastrobar, known for its inventive drinks and casual ambiance.
Day 3:Eat Traditional Cuisine in San Nicolas
Another nearby option is Rodgers Beach, where you can admire the colorful steps painted with a vibrant tropical motif. End your visit to the area at the San Nicolas Community Museum, housed in the beautifully restored Nicolaas Store. The two-level monument, with original flooring, wooden doors, and a terrace offering 360-degree views over the city, invites you to step back in time and learn more about the heritage of this community.
Hide from the midafternoon sun at the Aruba Aloe Factory to learn about the island’s long history of aloe production and why this succulent is renowned for its healing properties and health benefits. Take a guided tour to try aloe-based treats and see why this wonder plant is a key ingredient in skincare products.
For dinner, sink your toes into the sand and listen to the soothing waves at Passions on the Beach. Located at the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, the menu features a variety of fresh fish and meat dishes like coconut-crusted grouper and surf and turf with Caribbean lobster tail. Let the restaurant’s delicious desserts cap off your evening.
Day 4:Taste Rum, Wine, and More Caribbean Food
After lunch, make your way to Pepe Margo for a rum-tasting experience. Sip on some of the finest Caribbean rums while diving into the island’s history of spirit production. From there, travel 20 minutes to visit Alto Vista Winery, a boutique estate winery, where you can tour the winery and sugar cane fields, learn how the products are made, and sample locally produced wines and homemade rum. You’ll also discover how the desert terroir and climate shape the wines made in Aruba.
For your final afternoon at the beach, visit Arashi Beach, less than 15 minutes from the winery, and enjoy a picnic on the beach arranged by Picnic Aruba. This beach is a local favorite for its calm waters, perfect for snorkeling and sunsets. Relax under a beach hut while savoring a gourmet spread featuring everything from assorted cheeses, meats, and olives to homemade spreads, fresh tropical fruits, and garlic bread. A vegan option is also available. Situated north of Malmok Beach and just off the road to the California Lighthouse, Arashi also has a lively bar and views of the Aruba coastline.
Bid farewell to Aruba with a final meal at Brutto, a contemporary restaurant that artfully fuses international flavors with Caribbean ingredients. Many dishes, like a sushi roll topped with pineapple cream or miso salmon served alongside coconut and pineapple risotto, showcase global influences enhanced with island flair.
Your journey concludes at Café Chaos Aruba, a relaxed Dutch-style pub with great drinks and live music that draws locals and visitors. It’s the perfect place to toast your trip to this happy island.