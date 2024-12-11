Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  December 11, 2024

A Brand New Delta One Lounge Just Opened on The East Coast—And It’s Serving Up Serious Seafood Meals

The airline’s latest lounge space for its first-class travelers pays homage to Boston’s strong seafaring roots with lobster rolls, chowder, crab cakes, and maritime-inspired decor.

An overhead view of a lobster roll garnished with lettuce and some melted butter on a white plate

On the menu at the new Delta One Lounge at Boston aiport is the New England classic dish: lobster rolls.

Photo by RFondren Photography/Shutterstock

Delta Air Lines opened its third Delta One Lounge, a series of swanky spaces reserved for first-class fliers, at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) on December 11—and it’s asking you to forget what you think you know about airport food.

Located behind a speakeasy-style door within the Delta Sky Club in Concourse E, the intimate 6,700-square-foot hideaway features three-course meals and creative craft cocktails, and pays homage to the city’s maritime and higher education heritage.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Delta One Lounge at Boston Logan International Airport.

A row of tables at the new Delta One Lounge in Boston airport, with a peach-tinted banquette on one side and blue upholstered chairs on the other

Grab a seat at the new Delta One Lounge, and prepare for a three-course meal that aims to be on par with Boston’s top dining establishments.

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Food and beverage at the new Delta One Lounge in Boston

Compared to the other Delta One Lounges (at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, which opened in June and October 2024, respectively), there is a much stronger emphasis in the Boston lounge on food and drink.

The menu was developed by acclaimed Chef Ed Brown and focuses on “elevated takes on seafood classics,” Delta stated.

“We want guests of this Delta One Lounge to feel like VIPs at the city’s finest private dining establishment, one that draws inspiration from the history and culinary traditions of Boston,” Claude Roussel, vice president of Delta Sky Club and Lounge experiences, said in a press release.

The menu is arranged as three courses, with choices like loaded New England shellfish chowder, jumbo lump crab cake, or crispy cauliflower for the starter; a warm Maine lobster roll, cod Milanese, or a Snake River skirt steak with chimichurri and fries for the main; and Boston cream pie and cannoli for dessert. The airline said customers should be able to experience the full set in under an hour.

In addition to a selection of complimentary wine and beer (including options from local breweries such as Allagash and Maine Beer Company), a rotating collection of craft cocktails is included with admission. Some current offerings include a North End Espresso Martini (with Crop Organic Vodka, Vanilla Bean Caffè Borghetti Coffee Liqueur, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, espresso, and TCHO organic cocoa powder) and a Beantown Bramble (made with Fords Gin, Nino Franco Rustico Prosecco, organic agave, fresh lemon, and simple syrup). A handful of premium wines and spirits (ranging from Clase Azul Reposado to Rémy Martin Louis VIII) are also available for purchase, either by card, cash, or Delta frequent flier miles.

The bar area at the new Delta One Lounge at Boston airport, designed to feel like a ship, is a long U-shaped structure with wooden details and navy blue bar seating

The bar area at the new Delta One Lounge at Boston airport was designed to feel like a ship.

Photo by Jason Dewey/Delta Air Lines

A space steeped in local heritage

Like the neighboring Sky Club, the lounge has a nautical theme. The centerpiece of the space is the bar (and the sculpture above it), which was designed to reflect the shape of the USS Constitution (otherwise known as Old Ironsides), the world’s oldest still-floating warship, which is docked in Boston Harbor. The marine-blue bar chairs and the brass accents (the type of metal that is frequently used on ships because it is corrosion-resistant) also enhance the naval vibe.

Other elements, however, are meant to be a very subtle nod to the city’s famed academic institutions, including pops of red—nearby Harvard University, Boston University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology all have shades of red as their school colors.

The space can accommodate up to 120 patrons. Most of the tables are meant to accommodate groups of two to four, though there are a handful of eight-tops and individual seating around the bar and open kitchen. Because food is the focus, travelers will have to head to the adjacent Delta Sky Club if they are keen on taking a shower or using soundproof booths.

The entrance to the Delta One Lounge with a lighted sign

The Delta One Lounge is located behind a speakeasy-style door within the Delta Sky Club in Concourse E.

Photo by Jason Dewey/Delta Air Lines

How to access the Delta One Lounge at Boston Logan International Airport

The lounge will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. That abbreviated time frame (compared to other lounges) is due to opening hours aligning with Delta One flights departing from Concourse E, which generally don’t depart until the afternoon.

As the Delta One Lounges are reserved for the airline’s most premium customers, getting in won’t be easy. The space is exclusively for Delta One fliers (Delta’s version of first class), Delta 360° status members, and select Delta partner passengers (specifically those with an equivalent first-class seat on Korean Air, Air France, KLM, LATAM, Virgin Atlantic, or SAS Airlines flight). No credit cards will give fliers access to this lounge, and the only guests allowed are those of Delta 360° members (but even they have to pay a $100 fee).

The new lounge comes online just ahead of the carrier’s new service from Boston to Liberia, Costa Rica, which launches on December 21. Next summer Delta will operate its largest international schedule from Boston to date.

Beyond Boston, New York, and Los Angeles, Delta has already announced plans to open two more Delta One Lounges in Salt Lake City and Seattle in 2025.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more.
From Our Partners
Saxophonist James Brandon performing onstage at NYC Winter Jazzfest
Festivals + Events
NYC’s Winter Jazzfest 2025 Celebrates 21 Years of Great Jazz
Sponsored by
The snow-covered ski-in/ski-out location in Canyons Village of Pendry Park City hotel in Utah.
Winter Sports
Park City Is the Ideal Weekend Escape for Ski Lovers
Sponsored by
Evening s’mores are a nightly tradition during winter months at Pendry Park City.
Where to Travel Next
An Ideal Family-Friendly Winter Getaway in Park City, Utah
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
side shot of three ladies running along a waterfront with mountains in the background
Trending News
How to Stay Healthy This Holiday Travel Season
December 10, 2024 08:20 AM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Notre Dame Cathedral
Trending News
Notre-Dame Cathedral Has Finally Reopened
December 09, 2024 02:32 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Drone view of Azores island of Terceira showcasing a larger boulder-type island in the foreground covered in green and a city in the background
Air Travel News
TAP Air Portugal Just Added 3 New U.S. Flights, Including a New Route to the “Hawai‘i of Europe”
December 05, 2024 03:18 PM
 · 
Barbara Peterson
Image of two first-class seats with subtle mood lighting, mixed materials, and subtle hues of grey, blue and beige
Air Travel News
New First-Class Seats Are Coming to British Airways Flights—Here’s a First Look
December 04, 2024 06:24 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg