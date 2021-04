El Pelicano

El Pelicano: Playa Herradura Waterfont Eats El Pelicano is a local spot recommended by some folks that live in the area. It's a lovely beachfront spot that drops 'fresh from the water' seafood on your plate, along with ice cold beer (or wine) to accompany it. The dining area is big, open and airy, and big enough to seat the masses. The crashing of the waves is also soothing as you down 'just one more bite' of that locally crafted meal that came from the water you can hear.