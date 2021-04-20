Parque Central de Atenas Alajuela Province, Atenas, Costa Rica

Small Town Central Park Parque Central de Atenas is the heart of this tiny Costa Rica town. It's the perfect place to take a walk, sit and relax, read a book, or just watch the locals meander by during their daily activities. The park is surrounded by shops and eateries on all sides, so if you get bored you can always find some other relaxing activity in which to partake. And at the center of the park resides an old white church that has been there since 1908, so you can get your history fix too if you like.